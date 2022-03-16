7 Times Janhvi Kapoor proved to slay is to sport coordinated sets all year round

It's almost every day that a fresh new style calls for our attention. And, while we aim to find that spark, we've pretty much noticed that coordinated sets can feed us with an octane sense of glamour and yet lead the way for taking trends forward. Here's a starlet who favours these sets often and she's brought with each a playful and classy look. Don't want to take a backseat in strutting out like a fashion fan? These matchy-matchy combos pasted below are all about no-holds-barred style. Take your tips to keep acing in the fashion department.

An everything pink look just got all the more enticing and thrilling to drool over. Janhvi Kapoor picked out a pantsuit from Safiyaa that featured a blazer with a plunging neckline and hooks that put a little bit of her midriff on the show. This full-sleeved number looked set with flared pants, shimmery pointed-toe pumps, and gold earrings.

Next-level midriff reveal, ahead! If yellow is the summer love you can't get enough of, pick this three-piece already. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the young starlet donned a mini skirt with a ruched finish, a crop top, and a blazer, all by Riti Rahul Shah. Her look was rounded out with gold boots and drop earrings.

Tie-dye just knows how to hit our sweet spot. Bringing blues and embracing them in style is our mantra. If you should go sporty, choose a cropped tee and style it with matching high-waist pants, sneakers, and an Off-White black shoulder bag.

Floral prints have taken the permanent winning ticket but here's a different story for the day. Turn to turnips for some fun just as the Roohi actress did with her airport look. A short flare-like top and straight-fit pants looked ultra-cute with pink tassels. Throw in a zebra printed hobo bag, a checkered printed stole, and sneakers to seal your travel getup.

A checkered print stays an undefeated classic, a true blessing of the fashion universe. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress rocked a skirt suit set which featured a blazer and a high-waist mini skirt, both coloured in shades of white, black, and pink. She combined these two with a close-neck ribbed crop top and accessorised all these up with hoop earrings and pink pointed-toe heels.

Hitting the gym may be your regular fare but looking every bit of a spiffy queen shouldn't see a fall. Go purple in a strappy crop top with mesh detail and contrast detailing at the hem in orange and club it with mini shorts to curate a cute look. How about a sling bag that can help?

Blame it on the craze the flower print can set up, it's just too difficult to look away from its beauty. Dressed in a pantsuit that is brimful of flowers, the Ghost Stories star two-piece set speaks of post-work fun. Say team lunches. Match it all up with minimal accessories.



Which look do you want to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The many times the diva played matchy-matchy from reel to real life