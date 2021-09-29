7 Times Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni did couple style right in ethnic, fusion wear perfect for airport & date night

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are undoubtedly reality television show Bigg Boss 14's favourite couple. The Naagin actress and Jeet Ki Zid star who had been best friends for the longest time, finally realised that their relationship was more than that and even went on to confess their love for each other on national television and have since been inseparable!

Since they're both used to the shutterbugs, Jasly, as fans fondly refer to them, are always put together and dressed well. We delve into the duo's couple style that often gives us couple goals for when we need to dress up with bae!

Jet-setting out of the city, the duo kept it casual at the airport. The 31-year-old opted for a graphic printed white tee worn over distressed blue jeans and completed with white sneakers. Beau Aly Goni too complemented his lady love in a white tee, jeans and a black jacket.

Looking her elegant best, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 star opted for an off-white kurta with minimal mirror work all over. She paired this with a matching sharara while her 30-year-old beau kept it casual in a black hoodie and jeans.

The couple who has also starred in music videos together are inseparable! When Jasmine went to pick up Aly from the airport, she rocked an athleisure look in a navy blue crop top and leggings combination. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star who likes his comfort dressing picked out a tee and distressed jeans topped off with a baseball cap to complete his look.

We absolutely love spotting the couple at the airport! Jasmin and Aly were all bundled up this time around, she in a purple bomber jacket while he played it safe in black. We love Bhasin's purple and white outfit combination and not to forget, Aly's luxury Louis Vuitton duffle bag!

Who said you can't glam up at the airport? Jas rocked a simple grey crop top and paired it with distressed high-waist blue jeans. A silver necklace and red lips elevated her look. Aly did layering right in a check shirt, jeans and a denim jacket.

For a double date with the other Bigg Boss couple, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Jasmin and Aly ensured they looked trendy! She picked out a crop top and showed off her toned midriff. A pair of high-waist distressed jeans, tennis shoes and a colourful Gucci crossbody bag elevated her look. Aly held on to his lady love in a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and contrasting orange sneakers.

At the airport yet again, Aly Goni put comfort first by opting for a blue hoodie paired with grey sweatpants. Jasmin channelled her inner girl-next-door in a basic sea-green slip dress, white sandals and an Off-White red handbag!

What are your thoughts on Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's couple style? Comment below and let us know.

