7 Times Jennifer Aniston sported strapless outfits on red carpets and showed us how to style them right

While there isn't a shade the Hollywood diva doesn't look good in, the queen of red carpet dressing can't get enough of strapless outfits. Here are some of her most gorgeous looks in them.

Known for her sheer grace on red carpets, almost all of Jennifer Aniston's looks are elegance personified. The diva manages to look absolutely breath-taking in anything she wears and still remains comfortable in her outfits. A common face on red carpets, the star has sported quite a collection of gowns on them, leaving us stunned. A silhouette she can't seem to get over is the strapless gown! Here are some of our favourite looks of the diva in strapless gowns.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, The Morning Show actress picked out a lovely pristine white Valentino strapless gown with silver beads and embroidery all over, ensuring she looked angelic.

Jen's next pick was also a flawless white gown at the Emmy Awards a few years ago. Her form-fitting Chanel dress with minimal gold work spawn all over, made for a classic look that the Friend's star looked elegant in on the red carpet.

Flaunting her hourglass figure, Jen also sported a plum hued Burberry dress for the premiere of her film. We love the minimalism of the look with the small cut out detail and how she styled it with a basic makeup look and poker-straight hair.

Looking absolutely ravishing at the Oscars a few years ago, Jen Aniston stepped out in a bright scarlet red Valentino gown and left us awestruck. The ballgown featured a sweeping long train that made her look like she was walking right out of a fairytale!

While she tried to steer clear from brighter hues, Jen surprised us with a tangerine mini orange dress by Vivienne Westwood. We love the cut-out cowl neck that gave her look a flirty vibe.

For yet another film premiere, Aniston slipped into a bustier-style strapless Dolce and Gabbana black gown which bore transparent tulle detailing at the bottom that overshadowed her thigh-high slit.

At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, before the world went into lockdown, Jen left us awestruck by sporting a black Dior number. The flared strapless number featured a long train and she styled it with a double-layered diamond necklace to complete this striking look.

Which of Jen's strapless outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

