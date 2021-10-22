7 Times Kangana Ranaut showed how to hit festivities on a glam note with kurta suits

This festive season we hope you're not just bundling up in sarees. Although, these flatter easily, don't revert to these soon. There's more to mood boards like kurta suits which can make you celebrate in comfort while you look like a desi goddess. Since the festive spirit seems brighter this year, you can glam up like Kangana Ranaut often does it.

The Thalaivii actress' collection of kurtas are gorgeous to the core and believe us you will have no dull party with these. Whether you're going in for an extreme take on elevating your look or want to keep it low-key pretty, you've got some good ones to look out for from Kangana's desi diaries.

It’s never wrong to kickstart festivities on a regal note. It’s only fair to think of this ensemble by Sabyasachi. Clad like a stunning diva in a forest green full-sleeved kurta that bore embroidered neckline and hemline, she clubbed it with orange floral churidar pants and a light green dupatta with embroidered borders. To make it a bookmark-worthy look, she accessorised it with maang tikka and chaandbalis while a headgear with roses beautified it entirely.

If you’re forever crazed about floral print, consider this as the best you’d snag. The starlet picked out Torani’s green chintz print kurta set that featured a dupatta, V-neck kurta with striped sleeves that matched her straight pants. She styled it with headgear curated with colourful flowers and black heels wrapped up the look.

Love it or hate it, green is the colour of the season. Reigning, as usual, Ami Patel styled Kangana in a Shyamal and Bhumika ensemble that came with a multi-coloured floral embroidery spread on her sleeves and organza dupatta. The kurta with keyhole neckline was completed with ombre churidaar pants, earrings, and peep-toe pumps.

Stripes and silk to steal. The Ekaco maroon set entails a knee-length kurta with close-neck kurta and full sleeves. It was teamed with a dupatta and striped pants. The black slingback flats finished off the ethnic look in a simple and no-fuss way. If you do not want embroidery work to steal your outfit’s limelight, you can opt for this one.

End the day of Karwa Chauth exquisitely because you deserve it whether or not you choose to fast. Here’s how to treat yourself to something as elegant as you. Rimple and Harpreet’s ethnic set had a printed kurta with embroidery which was partnered with extra doses of magnificent details like a sheer dupatta and a salwar pant. She’s no doubt got a soft spot for roses as seen here again. Accessorise it with jhumkas or wear your favourite rings.

Something to learn from Kangana’s style is that she’s ever ready for festivities. From pastels to colours that can drive one bonkers about, there are lots to expand your closet with. This salwar kameez designed with organza is just another example you need. The white number had an attached fabric with a scalloped hemline that was put together with a pink floral dupatta and pants. Get some pearls to luxe up your day.

A classic black and white outfit can take you anywhere no matter what look you’ve been dreaming of putting out. You can’t get better and eye-soothing proof than this. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star chose to wear a paisley printed kurta which had a peppy-looking hemline that blended with her dupatta. There’s more to the charm, just look at those churidar pants, accessories, and gold strappy heels.

