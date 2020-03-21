7 times Kareena Kapoor Khan impressed us with her jewellery

From oversized chandbalis to sleek layered chains, Bebo’s jewellery collection is what every woman’s dream looks like. We pick our favourite baubles.

When you have a bustling career like Kareena Kapoor Khan a well-curated edit of minimalistic outfits and jewellery is only a necessity. Our lovely Bebo has yet to walk a red carpet that she hasn’t won with her ‘no-fuss, no muss’ style picks. The self-proclaimed ‘t-shirt and denim’ girl, has the same outlook towards jewellery. Breezing through Bebo’s style evolution, you’ll meet with disappointment if you try to find a glint of maximalism. Since her days as a novice in Bollywood, she hasn’t abided by the industry’s ‘more is more’ fashion mantra or a stop-and-stare colour palette.

Rummaging through her style diaries, you will find Kareena pairing her Indian classic silhouettes with diamond-encrusted maang tikas and chandbalis. Once in a blue moon, she also favours a necklace or choker to elevate her traditional attire. While decking up in her statement-making modern silhouettes, the diva adheres to her ‘less is more’ frame of mind. Layered gold chains, dainty earrings and fine-cut diamond danglers win Kareena’s vote of confidence. Here, we take a walk through all the stones and styles that have earned a spot in her jewellery collection (and our super like list).

Chandbalis

Flipping over to the ethnic side of her wardrobe, Kareena Kapoor Khan adores an elaborate chandbali to elevate her desi look. Be it for the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain or , the diva has a knack for pairing her sober ethnic colour palette with a hint of gleaming jewellery.

Necklaces and chokers

A lover of all things minimal, she seldom opts for an elaborate, glittering necklace to adorn her outfit. But when she does, her statement neck pieces usually come with a touch of coloured gemstones, rose or green quartz, princess cut rubies or unfinished pearls. While drenching in jewels is the trend of the town, Kareen Kapoor Khan has always been too boujee for that.

Layered chains

When on-the-go, you will find Bebo favouring easy basics that you likely own already. Layered chains are one of them. They serve as her go-to finishing touch as she has teamed them up with an array of laid-back ensembles featuring a sweetheart or plunging neckline. The layered chains are often accompanied by minuscule diamond-covered pendants.

Silver jewellery

Unlike us commoners, Kareena Kapoor Khan likes to compliment her black ensembles with a generous amount of silver jewellery. While promoting her female-centric movie Veere Di Wedding, the actress once again proved that she likes staying ahead of the cover. The actor ornamented her head-turning black maxi dress with multi-layered silver necklaces by Amrapali Jewels. She previously whipped up the same combination as she glided down the runway for Anamika Khanna.

Dainty earrings

Other than her wedding ring which makes us turn green with envy, basic drop earrings remain a staple in her jewellery box. Ever so often Kareena likes to take things up a notch with abstract patterns and floral motifs. To promote her movie Good Newwz, with her powder blue organza saree the star sided with a pair of golden earrings. The delicate design consisted of two birds encrusted with green and red gemstones.

Maang tika

Kareena sure knows how to blend the maximalism of Indian jewellery with her minimalistic ethos. Rarely seen sporting a maang tika, Bebo always manages to strike the right balance by simply coupling it with a chandbali. Follow her lead and edit your jewellery down to a few pieces before you step out of the door.

Diamond danglers

‘Diamonds are a girl’s best friends’ is a statement which was definitely etched by a woman. Kareena Kapoor Khan is no stranger to this statement! While the star often drives down the ‘less is more’ route, she has a soft spot for a lush pair of gleaming earrings. Fine-cut diamonds covering a cylindrical platinum plate, emeralds rimmed with crystal clear diamonds or a simple ruby set among an elaborate arrangement of gemstones, her options don’t end here.

