7 Times Karisma Kapoor showed us how to be forever ready to travel like the most fashionable jet setter

Wrapped up for a mini-vacation? Well, Diwali isn't the only festival that can give you reasons to jet set. As booking your favourite window seat is underway, we're hoping your bags are equally being taken care of with cool outfits. As far as a top-notch travel style is your thing, Karisma Kapoor's got some queenly moves made at the airport. Check it all out for the inspiration of your dreams.

When August looked its best! The Hero No.1 actress picked out a brick-coloured jacket which she wore over a white oversized tee and created an eased-up look with black mom jeans. A black Chanel tote bag, sunnies, and sling-back footwear finished off her OOTD modishly.

Making a case for ethnic ensembles to feel absolutely on-trend when travelling out and about, Karisma was seen in a Payal Khandwala black dhoti pants and red asymmetrical V-neck top which was pumped up with NeedleDust juttis, Balenciaga’s black bag, and black-framed sunnies.

Name a better airport queen. Even after multiple types of research and stalking, you’ll keep your eyes fixated on Karisma. We love her but we’ll try hard to not get our biases in the way. How amazingly desi does she look? Dressed like a doll in Tahweave’s white maxi dress which embraced the prettiness of floral, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress sealed her look with a colourful printed long jacket, black bag and sunglasses.

To make outfits look visually perfect is a thing the 47-year-old actress has mastered. Spreading the message that forever remains the need of the hour, Karisma voiced it out through her white sweatshirt that read, “Live Local”. All things black like boots, denim pants, a handbag and sunnies completed her aerodrome look.

Though we share a seasonal relationship with hoodies, these can be a saviour when you feel extreme chills. Showing how to keep it sporty and trendy, the Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge star aced it like a fashionista in Stella McCartney’s printed hoodie and black track pants. Karisma chose the no-challenge style route to sign off her outfit with a brown bag, shoes, and sunnies. She never really takes a flight without her shades on. That’s the way to keep the coolness going strong.

Nothing as surefire as a kurta when you got festivals in mind, right? How about travelling to your favourite destination with this enormously comforting number? The co-ordinated striped set featured a sand brown knee-length three/fourth sleeve kurta which was partnered with matching pants. Get your accessories on with a brown bag, circular-framed sunnies, and Kolhapuris.

There is no better match than dresses when you swear by nothing but chic. Glamour and comfort are both central to Lolo’s style and we’re here to credit her for it. While the asymmetrical dress looked fabulous, her brown textured blazer didn’t refrain from making a statement. This look was all about edge, pointed-toe booties, black handbag, and black sunnies.

Which outfit is your favourite?

