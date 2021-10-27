7 Times Katrina Kaif made us skip a beat in Sabyasachi outfits

Katrina has managed to make her place in this industry and how! The actress has seldom proven that she is indeed a part of the Hindi film industry with her traditional outfits that she manages to carry better than anyone else. Sabyasachi has been her go-to designer on several occasions and here are all the times she turned muse for the designer.

Katrina Kaif’s love for Sabyasachi creations is well-noted, with the actress often using promotional events as an opportunity to wear the ace designer’s work. Kaif made no exception as she stepped out in an orange sari. The sheer burnt orange sari featured a floral all-over sequined pattern and was worn over an animal print underskirt that peeked through the translucent saree fabric. Kaif teamed her saree with a full-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline, heavy sequin detail and floral sleeves. She kept her accessories to a minimum with emerald earrings and a discreet bindi.

Being a Sabyasachi fan girl, Katrina has sported his creation multiple times and looks like she can’t get enough of his floral lehenga designs. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful red lehenga decked in multicoloured floral print teamed with matching floral print dupatta and a red full sleeve high neck textured blouse. Her plain blouse balanced the floral overdose of her flowy skirt and dupatta. The accents of yellow and beige on the vermilion red base made it perfect for the festive season. She accessorised it in statement-making emerald stone drop earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery.

Katrina definitely cannot get enough of florals and she most certainly knows how to rock the floral look. This breezy floral Sabyasachi lehega was no less than a dream come true. Adorned with pink and peach flowers, this unembellished lehenga had a graceful flare to it. The lehenga was the perfect example of less-is-more and also made a great wear for summer. It featured a sleeveless blouse, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta. The actress coordinated the simple lehenga with chunky emerald and ruby chandbali earrings that added a contrast to the otherwise pastel palette of the ensemble.

Katrina kept it classic in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. The lehenga featured gold embellishments along its hem that served as a perfect contrast for the festive season. Instead of opting for a simple blouse, she added more red to the attire by wearing a full-sleeved blouse. Kat further draped a matching dupatta over her shoulder that bore an equally embellished lace along its hem. She completed her look with a simple red bindi and subtle earrings.

Katrina played with dark, romantic blooms with her ebony Sabyasachi lehenga, which was patterned with red and white roses, and enhanced with a black shimmery border. The lehenga also had a black belt embossed with Sabyasachi's Bengal tiger logo. To balance the strong print out, Kaif wore her lehenga skirt with a simple black full-sleeved blouse and teamed it with a dupatta with the same floral print. She accessorised the look with a chunky choker and later walked the red carpet with a pair of round earrings.

Katrina managed to put us in complete awe with her breezy floral prints yet again! Spotted wearing a pink floral Sabyasachi saree, the diva looked like a floating angel. The saree was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a sleek matching belt with a golden buckle that completed the entire look seamlessly. As established earlier, the Namastey London actress is not one to opt for OTT styles. Keeping her patent style in mind, she paired the glorious saree with just a pair of delicate shoulder-grazing earrings.

Katrina sported yet another floral look as she stepped out in a Sabyasachi saree adorned with tiny sunflowers and a broad sequined black border. She added a touch of glamour to the look by teaming it with a sleeveless blouse decked in sequins all over. She completed her attire with minimal accessories, sleek straight hair and a small black bindi.

Which Sabyasachi outfit worn by Katrina Kaif is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

