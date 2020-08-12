7 Times Katrina Kaif rocked a saree better than anybody else 

While she loves her bodycon dresses, Katrina Kaif certainly knows how to drape a saree and make heads turn. Take a look at all the times she sported sarees.

Looking good comes easy to . She is blessed with flawless skin and works hard to maintain and ensure her body is toned and always in shape. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that whatever she wears, she looks good in be it tight, bodycon dresses that show off her figure, structured pantsuits or even desi sarees.

Whatever the outfit, Katrina seems to have picked up on the art of how to carry everything off well and accessorising to the best. We have rounded up some of our favourite saree looks of the actress.

While promoting Bharat, Katrina channelled her inner Indian goddess and rocked quite a few sarees. This lime-yellow Nikasha number was one that not just us, but her fans also loved. With a colourful border and statement jewellery, she looked breath-taking.

She also sported a floral printed orange saree by Tarun Tahiliani for her next look while promoting the same film. With her poker-straight hair and statement earrings, she pulled off the feminine look well.

Like everybody else, Kat does fancy Sabyasachi numbers. She looked elegant in a floral printed blush pink Sabyasachi saree that she wore with a full-sleeve blouse and statement belt by the designer.

Do you sense a pattern here? Because we sure do! Kat loves her floral prints and we think they look great on her! In this daisy printed Sabya number with stark black borders and a shimmery blouse, she looked elegant.

Taking a break from light tones and pastel shades, she looked sexy in a red Anita Dongre printed saree with a simple blouse.

Taking things up a notch, Katrina loaded up on the embellishments and glamour. A heavily sequined pastel pink saree with loads of beads and a tassel pallu over her glamorous silver blouse.

Keeping it quirky and experimental, Katrina also wore a coral-peach concept saree by Anamika Khanna. The pallu was attached to the rest of the saree and the shrug gave us lessons on layering our desi looks!

Which of Katrina Kaif's saree looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :instagram

