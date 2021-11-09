7 Times Katrina Kaif showed how to keep your airport style casually chic

This is the season not just for your friends to travel but for you to treat yourself to a vacation for the love of fun and serenity. Booking tickets and staying safe isn't the only thing you'll need to take into consideration, what about packing your bags with some comfy outfits? It's sorted by us for you as we've done our homework for the day with Katrina Kaif's airport looks.

She isn't just the street style star but an all-rounder who beautifies our feeds often with everything ethnic, formals, athleisure, and everything in between. Was there ever a time when casual outfits like a black V-neck tee and ripped denim pants haven’t come to your rescue? She kept it pleasingly cool with aviators and black sneakers. Call it nothing but extremely versatile.

How to look like the coolest you ask? Here’s a lesson was given by the Sooryavanshi actress. She picked out a black t-shirt which she teamed with jeggings and topped off these with a vivid pink long jacket from Chloé. We see luxe, what about you? She left it unzipped for a show of her monochrome outfit and locked the look with a black face mask and Reebok shoes.

All that the Tiger Zinda Hai starlet dons leave behind a megawatt style inspiration. The summer’s favourite jumpsuit can travel all seasons with you. Katrina opted for a neutral-toned jumpsuit that featured a collar and an inbuilt belt. She wore it with sunglasses and colourful shoes.

A simple tee and pants can make for the most polished and chic look. Take a look at this and tell us the above statement holds no truth. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star chose to jet-set in a Saint Laurent crew-neck tee priced Rs. 57,160.81 that comprised a faded logo print in caps. She combined the untucked number with black denim pants and rounded it off with white sneakers and black circular-framed sunglasses.

We’d love to call Katrina our forever style icon because who would dislike denim? Here she showed us that more is awesome with the blue denim jacket and jeans with ripped detail. She wore it over a white tee to complement it with black shoes and sunglasses.

Going all wow one airport look at a time, this one will make you a showstopper as you stay ready to take off a flight. The 38-year-old starlet styled her paper bag pants with an in-built belt that also looked like cars pants thanks to the placement of pockets, she wore it with a satin top and multi-coloured cropped jacket. Want to look incredibly spiffy? Get your sunnies and strappy heels on.

How faultless does the athleisure outfit look? Best part? It’s all black. She was photographed in a sweatshirt that featured Reebok Classic printed on it. Katrina clubbed it with matching joggers and black sunnies. White kicks didn’t fail to match.

Do you like Kat's airport style? Let us know in the comments below.

