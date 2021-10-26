7 Times Khushi Kapoor proved bags can add a max dose of coolness to one's style

Handbags can never really have a bad rep. They give into your whims of carrying anything you try to stuff them with. Bags can be a great indulgence when done right and how often do you tend to prioritise your outfits over bags? A true fashion icon can never turn her back on bags. Just like Khushi Kapoor often proves bags are a must-carry accessory.

This Gen Z girl's bag closet is extremely partial to Dior and Gucci but she’s open to adding more to her bag closet in hues and size. Here’s how she’s been stepping up her luxury bag game. A perfectly put white top with panels, when teamed with high-waisted blue jeans and sneakers, is too glam to look at but guess what can beautify this look even more? The Petite Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton sling bag although it costs 2 lakhs. Easy to fit your phone, cards, and a few candies.

For when you’re done with totes, let this mini shoulder bag from Gucci make a chic entry. We mean through autumn’s favourite hue, brown. All ready to kickstart brother, Arjun Kapoor’s birthday party, Khushi picked out a black strappy top which she tucked inside brown faux leather pants from H&M, and rounded it out with white sneakers.

The abyss of your party outfit would mean nothing without a bag that can complement it. For her cousin, Rhea Kapoor’s post-wedding party, the 20-year-old was dressed up in a floral midi-length dress from House of CB which also had a slit, puff sleeves, and a corset-like bodice. Putting no stop on the glam was her white pointed-toe pumps and pink mini bag from Prada's re-edition 2000 that costs Rs. 1,04,754.

Brunch or lunch invites popping up quickly? Baguette, bucket, and sling bags may be too much to handle when you want your shoulders to be relaxed. How about a belt bag that can fit your cards? Posing cute with her bestie, the young fashion queen knows what works best with a pink printed strappy dress. She clubbed it with a Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag worth Rs 37,581 and neutral-toned block heels.



Whether you’re looking for a quick getaway or to regularly hit the gym, you can count on these two bags. One for all that you can cramp up to your heart’s content and the smaller bag to fit in your essentials. While Khushi picked out a subtle version of tie-dye tee, she wore it with black joggers. She carried the Maison Goyard’s tote bag on her shoulders and her forever-love Dior saddlebag in her hand that costs approximately Rs. 2,85,482.79.

The Y2K trend continues to be a strong trend with each passing day. And, when it’s in black, it can’t get more awesome than this. The super stylish girl styled her white pleated skirt with a grey pullover, black leather boots, and a cute-looking black Prada bag. Place it on your shoulder or hold it in your hands, the feeling is the same.

We’re sure this isn’t the first time you’ve seen this bag for Janhvi Kapoor carries it out often just like her little sister does. This bright and warm-looking blue Goyard chevron print belvedere MM saddled bag costs Rs. 162,239. Want to make this a crossbody bag? Go for it. Look at the colour play Khushi reveled in for this look. Beige pants, white ribbed sleeves top, and a sleeveless sweater. Sunnies and white kicks, everything looks so fine.

