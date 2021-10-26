7 Times Khushi Kapoor proved bags can add a max dose of coolness to one's style

Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:26 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
7 Times Khushi Kapoor proved bags can add a max dose of coolness to one's style
7 Times Khushi Kapoor proved bags can add a max dose of coolness to one's style
Advertisement

Handbags can never really have a bad rep. They give into your whims of carrying anything you try to stuff them with. Bags can be a great indulgence when done right and how often do you tend to prioritise your outfits over bags? A true fashion icon can never turn her back on bags. Just like Khushi Kapoor often proves bags are a must-carry accessory. 

This Gen Z girl's bag closet is extremely partial to Dior and Gucci but she’s open to adding more to her bag closet in hues and size. Here’s how she’s been stepping up her luxury bag game. A perfectly put white top with panels, when teamed with high-waisted blue jeans and sneakers, is too glam to look at but guess what can beautify this look even more? The Petite Boite Chapeau Louis Vuitton sling bag although it costs 2 lakhs. Easy to fit your phone, cards, and a few candies. 

khushi kapoor bags max dose fashion1 coolness style

For when you’re done with totes, let this mini shoulder bag from Gucci make a chic entry. We mean through autumn’s favourite hue, brown. All ready to kickstart brother, Arjun Kapoor’s birthday party, Khushi picked out a black strappy top which she tucked inside brown faux leather pants from H&M, and rounded it out with white sneakers.

fashion2 khushi kapoor bags max dose coolness style

The abyss of your party outfit would mean nothing without a bag that can complement it. For her cousin, Rhea Kapoor’s post-wedding party, the 20-year-old was dressed up in a floral midi-length dress from House of CB which also had a slit, puff sleeves, and a corset-like bodice. Putting no stop on the glam was her white pointed-toe pumps and pink mini bag from Prada's re-edition 2000 that costs Rs. 1,04,754. 

khushi kapoor bags max dose coolness fashion3 style

Brunch or lunch invites popping up quickly? Baguette, bucket, and sling bags may be too much to handle when you want your shoulders to be relaxed. How about a belt bag that can fit your cards? Posing cute with her bestie, the young fashion queen knows what works best with a pink printed strappy dress. She clubbed it with a Jacquemus Riviera embossed belt bag worth Rs 37,581 and neutral-toned block heels. 

fashion4 khushi kapoor bags max dose coolness style


Whether you’re looking for a quick getaway or to regularly hit the gym, you can count on these two bags. One for all that you can cramp up to your heart’s content and the smaller bag to fit in your essentials. While Khushi picked out a subtle version of tie-dye tee, she wore it with black joggers. She carried the Maison Goyard’s tote bag on her shoulders and her forever-love Dior saddlebag in her hand that costs approximately Rs. 2,85,482.79. 

khushi kapoor bags max dose fashion5 coolness style

The Y2K trend continues to be a strong trend with each passing day. And, when it’s in black, it can’t get more awesome than this. The super stylish girl styled her white pleated skirt with a grey pullover, black leather boots, and a cute-looking black Prada bag. Place it on your shoulder or hold it in your hands, the feeling is the same. 

fashion6 khushi kapoor bags max dose coolness style

We’re sure this isn’t the first time you’ve seen this bag for Janhvi Kapoor carries it out often just like her little sister does. This bright and warm-looking blue Goyard chevron print belvedere MM saddled bag costs Rs. 162,239. Want to make this a crossbody bag? Go for it. Look at the colour play Khushi reveled in for this look. Beige pants, white ribbed sleeves top, and a sleeveless sweater. Sunnies and white kicks, everything looks so fine. 

khushi kapoor bags max dose fashion7 coolness style

Which bag did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Khushi Kapoor: Who do you think donned the floral slit dress better?

 

Advertisement

Credits: INSTAGRAM PINKVILLA


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (sp...

₹10,647.00
₹17,645.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(silver Dial & Silver Colored Strap)-224sdtg

Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(...

₹339.00
₹1,799.00 (81%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
Redux Analogue Brown Dial Men's Watch Rws0217s

Redux Analogue Brown Dial Men's Watch Rws0217s

₹260.00
₹2,499.00 (90%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Women's Maroon,black Casual Handbag (today Offer Deal Of The Day)

S.k Zone Women's Maroon,black Casual Handbag (today Offer Deal Of The Day)

₹510.00
₹1,499.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Swisstone Analogue Women's Watch (pink Dial Silver Colored Strap)

Swisstone Analogue Women's Watch (pink Dial Silver Colored Strap)

₹411.00
₹2,599.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
Rapid Costore Women's Clutch (pink, Brown, Tan, Black)

Rapid Costore Women's Clutch (pink, Brown, Tan, Black)

₹425.00
₹1,499.00 (72%)
 Buy Now
Sparx Mens Sf0014g Slippers, Red And Black, 8 Uk (sfg-14)

Sparx Mens Sf0014g Slippers, Red And Black, 8 Uk (sfg-14)

₹279.00
₹329.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Mammon Women's Handbag With Sling Bag (set Of 2) (hs-combo-belt_black & White)

Mammon Women's Handbag With Sling Bag (set Of 2) (hs-combo-belt_black & Whit...

₹429.00
₹1,700.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
View All