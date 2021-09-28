7 Times Kiara Advani showed us our bag closet should be anything but boring

To pull off any look needn't be a tricky thing if you know how to work it through with an accessory. Let's just stick to arm candies aka handbags for now. Although, your closet on crazy pandemic days seemed more relaxing and needed no bags to be in sight, now that you're a little free to step out, bags can be your favourite again.

Get yourself to dream of a closet that shows luxe love at its glorious best. We combed through Kiara Advani’s bag collection and picked up many we adore. Take a look and get your shopping carts all ready. For the girl who prefers easy-to-carry bags over chunky ones, this Chanel white crossbody bag is worth Rs. 3,23,584 can take you from dinner to date night and beyond. Kiara’s birthday outfit featured a satin crop top and skirt that looked perfect with this mini bag that came with gold chains and pearls.

It’s safe to guess that the Christian Dior black and white tote bag is Kiara’s forever favourite accessory. The Good Newwz heads not just to work meetings but also to lunch catch-ups with the Rs. 1,96,100 handbag. Here she’s seen in a beige jacket and neon-hued leggings but you know what stole our heart in a minute.

If you’re jet-setting only for a day, we suggest you pick a saddle bag. You can fit in minimal items while your bag makes a chic statement. Head turns guaranteed, no jokes here. The Kabir Singh actress was seen at the airport in a denim fit that entailed a shirt and ripped jeans which had a dose of coolness with her sunnies. Kiara picked out a Dior black saddle bag with an embroidered fabric belt as a crossbody bag which brought a desi touch. It easily costs above Rs.1.5 lakh.

There’s nothing quite like a tote bag. Think about how travelling feels incomplete without it. If you may allow, it could probably carry you around as well. Super functional, Kiara considers this a go-to from airport to shoot locations, we’ve seen the starlet with the Maison Christian Louboutin Frangibus printed tote bag that comprises white leather handles with silver spikes. This might cost you vacation but it looks worth it. It’s priced at Rs. 88,199.88. Jaws dropped? But, that’s how you put the plush in your everyday style.

Our love for black has been doubled up and may we send thanks to the Laxmii actress? Her airport outfit for us is goals because that’s exactly what one’s travel look should read. It had the element of comfort through sweatpants, strappy top, sunnies, and shoes. But, look at what the Off White Rs. 82,103 crossbody bag with a yellow printed strap did here. It simply amped up her look. Yes, we’re ready to travel in style!

Who wouldn’t like this concept of a single bag that comes with twice the love? Case in point: The Lust Stories actor gives both the hues of her Givenchy tote bag a chance. Silver or blue, we can’t limit our obsession with just one. Kiara chose a mini printed dress to style it up with a denim jacket and sunnies. With something so appealing, will there ever be a bad OOTD? You know the answer already.

We honestly can’t decide what says stylish louder here: Her printed white tee, jeans, knee-high suede brown boots, Aroka jacket, or the Christian Louboutin green mock-croc tote bag. We pick up one every day to play dress-up. But, if you’re ready to count on this bag at all times, it costs Rs. 131,354.00. Get your wallets ready!

Which bag is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

