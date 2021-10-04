7 Times Kriti Sanon proved her swanky bags epitomise all the cool vibes

Bags are the present and future of your wardrobe. Whether you've taken these in the past for a formal, an informal spin or everything in between, these accessories remain an essential and that's something one wouldn't wish to sleep on rather step up the arm-candy game for good. Ready to promise yourself more bags? Take a look at Kriti's collection.

The 31-year-old starlet has top-notch shelves of ‘It-bags’ that are so versatile and enviable in equal parts. Wonder how? They’re mostly black bags which are perfect for everyday style. Kriti Sanon never fails to spruce up her off-duty looks and here how’s fly she looked in a white sports bra which was layered right with a white crop top to be clubbed with blue denim high-waisted pants that bore out of the box white pockets. This casual and cool look also included white sneakers and Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche black tote bag that costs approximately Rs. Rs. 72,000. No matter the look you have pictured in your mind, this bag is not only easy to carry but blends in perfectly with every look.

Balmain beauty! Give this black and white shoulder bag a thumbs up without giving yourself the time to think. Going to a picnic or shopping, it’ll give you the same stellar result. Kriti gives us proof as she clubbed her yellow tank top and denim pants with this Rs. 1.5 calfskin leather bag. Mask up and play up the glam with an accessory so fine!

L for luxe love that stems up only with Louis Vuitton tote bags. While you invest your time in dressing up perfect for the airport make it quite the habit to keep it stylish with your choice of bags. Kriti picked out a black and white striped knee-length dress which she matched with black sneakers. Her bag with eccentric stickers stole the limelight just like the Luka Chuppi actress.

Fun on your mind, a trendy pick on your hand. That’s a Fendi bag for you. Haven chosen the dashing hue also known as black, Kriti donned a white shirt which she tucked in to pair with distressed denim shorts. It’s easy to guess her knit jute bag had our eyes captured. The dual-tone Rs 1.69 lakhs worth bag came with detachable straps.

Do you call yourself a big gym junkie? Here are all the ultimate picks you cannot ignore. The Raabta actress was seen in grey printed leggings which she complemented with a sleeveless printed white crop top. Keeping it free of an imperfect style, was her black Puma leather shoulder bag, circular aviators, and shoes coloured in shades of blue.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress turned on the babe mode with her casual style that’s worth entering everyone’s stylebook. She opted for a red tee that had ‘Lover’ printed and slashed in white and styled it with a side knot that amped up her OOTN. Her denim bell bottom pants looked put together with black slippers and black and red Rs. 98,500 Christian Louboutin tote bag.

Double the prints, double the mania. Spotted at the airport, Kriti was seen dressed pretty in a front knotted black top which she topped off with a set from Shivan & Narresh x Koovs collection which consisted of a satin bomber jacket and matching shorts. To accessorise her look she chose white shoes and black sunnies. What’s our most favourite? Coach’s floral printed crossbody bag, of course.

Which bag is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

