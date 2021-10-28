7 Times Kriti Sanon showed there's no such thing as too much glam in Sukriti & Aakriti ensembles

Exactly a week to go for Diwali celebrations to set off but how ready is your closet? It's about time to shake up the glam to a whole new level for the love of festivity because a pataka never plays it boring. Have you seen Kriti Sanon pull off outfits from Sukriti and Aakriti label? Absolute gems! Get your style tips right here.

Kriti's style is never the one to receive the snooze-worthy title. There's a lot to look at and sure to put you on a glitzy trip. Whether it's a gown or an Anarkali, there's much to love and stay loyal to like she often does with Sukriti and Aakriti's ensembles. If there’s one outfit that’ll make you stay in it all day, every day, isn’t it a lehenga set? It not only makes dressing up easy but also helps you forget the existence of everything else.

Recently for the movie promotions of Hum Do Hamare Do, Sukriti Grover picked out the first lehenga set from her brand itself to style Kriti. While it mimicked the look of a gown, it came with a roushe ruched top made with chiffon and straps featuring gold tassels. While the attached flared skirt was designed with chanderi silk that had gota work and tassels attached to it. It was put together with a dupatta that featured a triangle-shaped border, accessories like statement earrings and stacked bangles were chosen.

Anarkalis never gets the assignment of making you look the part wrong. Blue outfits often deserve an Oscar for putting out some spellbinding looks. As seen here, the Luka Chuppi actress coloured her day blue as she decked up to attend a reality show. The peek-a-boo Anarkali featured a flare that opened into pleats and the V-neck gave us a sight of the bralette that came with gold embroidery. Having exuded a royalty of its own, the full-sleeved number was further elevated with gold kolhapuris, jhumkas, fingerings, and bangles.

Don’t give those greens a break. Time to ready your wardrobe with something so strikingly gorgeous as this sharara set. Kriti dolled up for Arjun Patiala promotions in this super vibrant ensemble that entailed a short peplum-style sleeveless top that bore mirror-work and pink contrasting detail. It also featured sharara pants that had prints in green and the same work as the top. The dupatta with colourful tassels made it more iconic, just zoom into the details. The accessories like jhumkas, fingerings, and juttis managed to sweep our hearts away.

Dressing like a princess this festive season is possible with this gown that passes the vibe check. The orange strapless attire donned by the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress is priced at Rs. 35,840 and comprises gota work that gives this the look of a tiered dress. Use the flare to the maximum level and get ready to twirl like a fashion bee! Slip your feet into juttis, throw on your accessories, and hit every step feeling natty.

Throwback to when the eternal diva left us in envy of this emerald green lehenga set. It came packed with stunning details of a full-sleeved top that had a beautifully embroidered neckline, cuff, and a voluminous pleated skirt that bore prints and embroidery. The net dupatta made this ensemble look so very exceptional. Fresh mogras, statement earrings, and a fingering added maximum impact to her overall look.

The perfect garb to keep the party spirit alive with a colour show. Kriti was dressed in a phulkari lehenga set that featured neo phulkari embroidery with a taste of bohemian art. It was smeared with colours and prints that ran all over in patterns that created a magical sight. And, the dupatta with tassels attached brightens it even more when teamed with statement earrings and a fingering.

A celebration without purple, what’s that? That’s going to be incomplete. Look at how enticing the hue looks on the Panipat actress and isn’t it too good to let it pass up? The Rs.52,685 sharara set featured a short kurta with a scalloped hemline same as the dupatta. It was entirely beautified with gota work and gold embroidery.

Which attire would you like to pick for Diwali? Let us know in the comments below.

