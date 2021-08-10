7 Times Kylie Jenner proved she was the ultimate IT girl in trendy crop tops and pants

The beauty mogul is one who can set new trends with the snap of her finger. Be it her unusual bodycon dresses, crop tops, makeup looks, nails and everything else. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan turns 24 today and already has a billion-dollar empire to her name.

The mother-of-one takes the fashion world by storm when she puts forth a new look and it is instantly imitated by celebrities all over. From her feather MET Gala dress to her Chanel double body bags and even scarf tops, the diva is the setter of trends. Here are all the times Stormi's mom made a statement with just her crop tops and pants.

Blue and white is a combination one can't really go wrong with. Relying on that, Kylie picked out a white tank top and rolled it under, showing off her toned midriff and high-waisted blue denim jeans which featured large statement pockets. A pair of matching pointy blue pumps and a mini olive green handbag completed the reality star's look.

The white and blue combination seems to be a favourite of Kylie's. She rocked yet another pair of high-waisted straight cut jeans with a white crop top. Black combat boots and a leather biker jacket were all she needed to add to this effortlessly stylish biker chic look.

Straight cut mid-rise blue jeans have a soft spot in Jenner's closet. She paired yet another one with a neutral-tone bralette that showed off her toned midriff and cleavage. A white shirt acted as a cover-up and she threw on a pair of white sneakers to match and complete this look.

Before flared jeans became a hit, Kylie Jenner sported an artsy pair with swirls of blue and yellow all over her flared pants. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics styled this mid-rise number with a white crop top, sunnies and blue open-toe stilettos as she posed against a blue car to match the aesthetic.

Not just blue, Kylie has a closet full of colourful jeans. This grey mid-rise pair that hugged her hips was paired with a halter-neck printed crop top that showed off her slender waist. A pair of simple white sneakers and a matching handbag completed her look.

When she gets tired of jeans Kylie swears by faux leather pants that look incredibly chic. This pair of taupe-hued pants styled with a ribbed full-sleeve top was styled with a pair of neutral-tone pointy-toe pumps and a matching handbag.

One of Kylie's favourite colours is red. She has sported the bold shade innumerable times and looked glamorous as hell. A pair of high-waisted red cargo pants styled with a halter-neck chic white cropped blouse made for an unusual choice but exuded style nonetheless. Complete with white sneakers and a knit handbag, this made for a classy touristy picture of the diva.

Which of Kylie Jenner's crop top and pants looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

