7 Times Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were Couple Style goals; From street style to red carpets

has maintained the top spot in Bollywood as one of the hottest actresses today. The yoga instructor had initially kept her relationship with under wraps but finally made it Instagram official on his birthday.

Long before the couple acknowledged that they are together, they have been putting forth some of the most stylish looks, giving us every kind of couple goal. Here's a rundown of the most stylish moments of the duo from when they proved that they can dress up and dress down just as well.

For her mother's birthday, Malaika picked out a bright, sunshine yellow mini ruffle dress with an exaggerated and dramatic sleeve and deep neck. She styled this with bright red boots and lipstick to match. Beside her, Arjun kept it casual in a full-sleeve navy knit jumper styled over simple olive green cargo pants. Sunglasses and a baseball cap accessorised his look.

On their vacation, the duo looked effortlessly stylish together. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor stuck to his darker hues in a graphic printed tee and jeans while Malla opted for a white corset top to pair with her vertical blue and white stripe coordinated set.

The duo who maintain their distance in the public eye, even struck a pose together while heading out to a party! Looking crisp in casuals, the Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer picked out a Balmain bodysuit and flared jeans complete with a green sling bag while her beau sported a black Gucci tee and jeans. Even in the most casual looks, the duo complimented each other!

On their way to a Christmas brunch, the Gunday actor kept close to his lady love. Malaika looked sizzling in a blue velvet dress, holographic colourful pumps and a heart-shaped red bag and sunglasses. The handsome hunk stuck to his go-to hoodie and jeans combination.

Often spotted on double dates and vacations with close friends Kareena and Saif, the duo stepped out for a night of partying with the Pataudis. Malaika looked sizzling in a satin slip dress with a thigh-high slit and three-strap stilettos. Like Bebo, she was all glammed up! The men on the other hand kept their looks casual - Khan in an ACDC tee and Kapoor in an ombre full-sleeve tee.

For a Bollywood reception, the duo struck a pose together looking their stylish best on the red carpet. Malaika looked sizzling in an Amit Aggarwal drape in a bright red shade, styled with a plunging neckline and a shimmery drape and ruby statement neckpiece. Arjun looked dapper in a jade green velvet sherwani and pants and dress shoes.

The duo even had a twinning moment in neon as they cosied up together while on vacation. Arjun kept it casual in a neon hoodie while Malla opted for a neon tank top as she leaned against her beau.

