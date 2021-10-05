7 Times Malaika Arora showed us how to SLAY in pantsuits

has made a strong foothold in this industry not just with her flexible dance moves but also with her sartorial fashion choices as well. She can rock any look, yes, ANY LOOK! Sarees, gowns, mini dresses - give her anything and she will bring her own personal style to amp up the look notches higher. She adds more drama to already stunning outfits and with her killer looks she's bound to floor you.

Since everything's now been opening up, you might be rethinking your office wear. Take cues from Malaika herself. Add pantsuits to your list. They are perfect for your office and can be both daunting and ooze confidence.

Well, if you are still unsure, let Malaika guide you. Take a look at her versatile pantsuits.

Malaika has always motivated her fans with some serious fitness goals but her diverse sense of style will motivate you even more. If neons scare you, take a look at the Chaiya Chaiya star. She donned a neon green pantsuit by Mandira Wirk. She ditched the blouse for a collared blazer and pants that flared from below her knees. Pink pumps broke the monotony of the colour. Gold danglers, a high ponytail and bold makeup made her look fearless.

Seems Malaika too is loving the oversize trend. She again made a powerful statement in a Gaby Charbachy pantsuit. She donned an abstract print grey blazer and oversized shimmery pants. The blazer featured power shoulders and a cut-out at the back as she ditched her blouse again. A diamond necklace with an emerald pendant perfectly complemented the outfit. Soft waves and glam makeup looked stunning on her.

Ageing like fine wine, Malaika can stun in every colour. She wore a graphic pantsuit by Annakiki. The set comprised of a tailored blazer with a relaxed fit and high-waist pants cropped at the ankles. She wore a sheer organza high-neck that she paired with neon pumps to amplify the drama. It was contrasting and risky to team it with a black and white outfit. But since this is Malaika, she can rock anything! A messy ponytail and dewy makeup completed her look.

Love shimmer? Want to add it to your pantsuits as well? Malaika did that too. She wore a sequined purple pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal. Poker straight hair and diamond earrings looked alluring. Her nude makeup accentuated her overall look.

But if you want an edgy look, opt for this powder blue pantsuit just like Malaika. She picked the satin number from the Georgian label Tako Mekvabidze. The cropped jacket featured power shoulders giving us a peek of her toned abs. The high waist fitted pants cinched her waist, silver pumps and open hair made this ensemble look chic.

Red can seldom go wrong. Am I right? Malaika looked dapper in this double-breasted red blazer and straight-cut pants. Drop earrings, blow-dried hair, neutral-toned makeup and muted red lips completed her look.

A white pantsuit is a must in the closet. And Malaika too killed it in this. She wore a white ensemble by Purple Paisley. A white corset from Massimo Dutti looked super stylish on her. Sleek bun, statement earrings and white heels are making us go WOW!

Which pantsuit did you love most? Tell us in the comments.

