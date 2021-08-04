7 Times Meghan Markle showed us how to rock bodycon dress from her wedding to red carpets

Born in Los Angeles, California, Meghan Markle was someone who made her own success. The former Suits actress who turns 40 today has seen her set of scandals both before and after she married Prince Harry. Today, the mother-of-two is not only an actor but is also known for her charity work, focus on women's issues, social justice and of course her fashion sense.

The former Duchess of Sussex has time and again left the world awestruck by her very chic looks, breaking the stereotype that the British Royals had to stick to a particular type of dressing. We're particularly in love with Meghan's bodycon dresses that she wore on several occasions, including her wedding reception! Take a look.

Following her wedding, Meghan Markle looked absolutely breath-taking as she kicked off the halter-neck wedding dress trend when she picked out a stunning white Stella McCartney number. Her body-fitting gown showed off her sculpted shoulder blades, hourglass figure and featured a sweeping train. Her iconic messy bun, glamorous makeup and white pumps completed her look.

For an event, Meghan looked like absolute sunshine in a bright yellow structured Brandon Maxwell fitted dress with a boat neck. We love how she kept it simple with the dress and only completed her look with a pair of neutral-tone pumps.

Looking like absolute royalty, Meghan picked out an unusual hue outfit in an olive green shade for yet another event. She styled her bodycon Ralph Lauren knee-length dress with a pair of matching green suede pumps and a matching hat, beside Prince William who looked handsome as ever in a blue suit.

For one of her last royal engagements before the grand 'Megxit', Meghan Markle twinned with Prince Harry as they both picked out red outfits. Meghan opted for a scarlet red Safiyaa gown with cap sleeves to match Harry's red military jacket. She paired the bodycon dress with red pumps and a matching clutch to make a daring statement.

Flaunting her toned figure soon after the birth of baby Archie, Meghan Markle stepped out in a sky blue bodycon Victoria Beckham mid-length dress with short sleeves, a pair of blue pumps and a matching clutch. With her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, she looked trendy yet formal in the outfit.

For Meghan's first royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth, the former actress kept it stylish in a cape-style Givenchy white dress that she accessorised with a simple black belt, matching pumps and a sling bag for a stylish look.

And long before she became part of the Royal family, Meghan attended a red carpet event in a glitzy sequin black off-shoulder bodycon dress that ended just below her knees. Gold sparkly pumps, chunky bracelets, a metallic gold clutch and her hair pulled into a slick ponytail completed the diva's look.

Here's wishing Meghan Markle a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani paired her salmon pink ethnic outfit with a Gucci Diana tote worth Rs 3 Lakh: Yay or Nay?