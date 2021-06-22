7 Times Meryl Streep showed how to style EYEWEAR on the red carpet with lavish gowns to experimental pantsuits

On her 72nd birthday, we take a look at The Devil Wears Prada actress' style statement, which involves wearing spectacles on the red carpet! Take a look.

The actor with the most Academy Award nominations turns a year older today. It is safe to say that over the years, Meryl Streep has aged gracefully, as visible in both her on-screen as well as off-screen looks.

The perfect choice for Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, Streep has time and again won us over with her phenomenal red carpet outfits and has always been open to experimenting and trying new looks.

She has also embraced wearing spectacles, tinted or otherwise on the red carpet, while most others opt for contact lenses to go with their outfits.

Starting off with one of our top favourites, we can't get over this red Dior ballgown the Mamma Mia! actor sported at the 2018 Oscar Awards. The versatile actor styled this with utmost simplicity - dangling earrings, her pixie hairdo styled effortlessly and thin-rimmed spectacles. This look was sheer elegance and one of the best red carpet moments so far!

For the SAG Awards, the Sophie's Choice actor picked out a pristine white Valentino gown with dainty bird prints scattered all over it. Styled with silver dangling earrings and grey rimmed sunglasses, the star made quite the statement!

Following that, the actor who took audiences by storm with her performance in Big Little Lies put forth an elegant look in yet another white gown that was ruched in the centre with the help of silver pins. She added some more glamour to this with chunky bracelets, statement black earrings and a thin-rimmed pair of spectacles as she smiled for the shutterbugs.

When she played the role of an editor in The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep's acting as well as fashion seemed on point. Proving that she's a true fashionista in real as well, for a promotional event for the film, she slipped into a floral skirt styled with a white blouse and beige heels. Blue rimmed spectacles, a statement belt and a necklace completed her look.

Trying out jumpsuits as well, the Julie & Julia actor made a strong case for the outfit in a classy black number. She styled the full-sleeve black jumpsuit with a pair of leather boots and gave it a boho twist by throwing on a chunky and colourful beaded statement necklace. Pixie locks styled with loads of volume, hoop earrings and her go-to basic rimmed spectacles completed Streep's look.

Making a strong case for power dressing, The Post star gave off boss lady vibes in a printed blazer styled with skinny black pants. A black sling bag and her favourite leather heeled boots and blue-tinted glasses topped things off.

For the NYC Premiere of India's Daughter, Meryl Streep made a powerful fashion statement in a long black velvet coat with white embroidery all over. Below this, she kept it simple in a white top, formal black pants and heeled boots. Thick, white-rimmed spectacles and minimal makeup completed this look.

Here's wishing the legend and icon a very happy birthday!

Credits :getty images

