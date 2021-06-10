7 Times Mouni Roy stunned in black outfits and we cannot stop crushing on them

An all-black outfit has always been a staple and a sizzling number. Here’s a fashion edit that shows the many times' actress Mouni Roy made each look her own.

Do you favour a wardrobe full of black ensembles? We don’t doubt your penchant towards the hue. It works as a winning formula to deliver a high-impact look for every occasion. It sure has something to offer for everyone. Bollywood actress, , seems to be in love with black outfits. With her unique spin on fashion, she has always managed to pull off any look without going overboard. Her Instagram is sure a fashion haven that serves ample lessons to pick from when in doubt on how to a style right.

Scroll further and see what screams natty and everything in between.

Relax in the garden with an airy fit. The Romeo Akbar Walter starlet looked adorable in a mini off-shoulder dress that was tailored with oversized puffed sleeves.

Mouni chose the ultra-modish route and picked a camisole top and clubbed it with cyclist shorts. She layered the outfit with a checks shirt and packed the look with a fanny bag and loafers.

Nothing quite like six yards of elegance in black, right? The Gold actress draped the georgette saree that entailed satin frills and intricately embroidered and embellished sleeveless blouse. She wrapped the look with a thin belt by cinching it at her waist.

Beach day calls for pictures and a one-piece outfit. Always the one who heads to the beach perfectly dressed, Mouni looks like an absolute beach babe yet again in this lace strappy bodysuit that flaunts her on-point curves.

Will skirts ever stop trending and looking cute? For her OOTD, Mouni paired a knitted sleeveless t-shirt with a slit mini skirt. She wrapped an oversized long cardigan around her waist and picked a red backpack to finish the look.

All that’s simple and cozy-like! The London Confidential star opted for a jacket and pant set that bore fur details on the cuffs and the hemlines of the bottom. To finish the look, she chose strappy heels.

Mouni floored our hearts with this party number ready. She donned a dress that featured a sweetheart neckline, balloon sleeves, and thigh-high slit. She tied up the look with a broad textured belt and ankle-strap stilettos.

Which outfit do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

