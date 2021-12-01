7 Times Nora Fatehi proved white outfits are the coolest and fabulous to ever exist

It may feel like a drill to read about the ever-flattering classic hue, white. But, there's no better way we'd love to herald the start of the last month of the year. To help you sign off December with a bang and all of the chicness within you, here's an edit you'd use to power up your style. After all, it's always best to kickstart the gifting season by treating yourself.

Nora Fatehi owns heaps of snazziest white outfits and we couldn't stop drooling over just one. Here's how to do your street style to ethnic looks the posh and cool way. Want to brave the winter in your own fabulous way? Pick out a white bodycon cut-out dress as Nora from Deme by Gabriella. The plunging neckline midi-length outfit saw oomph with the side slit and accessories like circular studded earrings and pointed-toe white pumps.

A party outfit is truly meaningless without it having details of glamour. Only a monochrome co-ord set could do justice just like Atsu’s sleeveless crop top with a plunging neckline, a high-waist pencil skirt, and a blazer could work up a sultry look. Throw those pumps on and set your fashionable foot forward. Want to sneak this into your office look? Put that blazer on.

You can never have too many blue jeans and crop tops. Take a look at this and tell us we didn’t lie to you. You could totally go brunching with the strappy white crop top that bore lace ruffles designed with a scalloped-like design. She paired this with blue denim which she rolled up a little above her ankles. Nora sealed it off with white hoops and a contrasting shade of pink pumps.

The jolliest wonder white to be the gorgeous Christmas party guest. Did we just let you in on a secret? The 29-year-old wowed our hearts dressed in Hervé Léger’s body-hugging outfit. Nora’s sleeveless dress bore elongated fringes that were tied up at the hem. She sealed it up with silver peep-toe heels and skipped every other accessory.

If you’re someone who hears of more weddings than two in a day, you know surviving these functions isn’t as simple as you’d love to imagine. Take your style up a notch with a lehenga that looks too divine to die for. Nora’s white lehenga and blouse entailed floral embroidery and fur details attached to the hemline and sleeves. Although, the blouse had an extra beautiful detail of tassels tucked to the hem. She kept her accessories at a low with just studded earrings.

Looking for a casual but super cute outfit? Status: Found. We trawled through Nora’s style diary and found this simple off-shoulder white top with lace embroidery which she clubbed with mini blue denim shorts. You’d use this when on a weekend getaway as well.

That moment when athleisure wear looks too fun. Never knew this was possible in white? Well, Nora served up an example with a satin tracksuit. The Garmi dancer’s white set featured a white track pants and a zipper crop top with full sleeves. With her sexy red pointed-toe boots, this look was blazing hot.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

