7 Times Nora Fatehi showed us how to turn the airport into a blazin' runway with the chicest looks

The season of holidays showed up again and this time we hope your must-have outfits don't equal the summer essentials. Like swap your ruffled cotton mini dress in favour of leather ensembles, after all, winter is here and the dress code for the season is nowhere close to that of the sweltering days. This guide can totally show you how to warm up to travel fits that are on-trend, chic, and a little too flattering.

Nora Fatehi's airport looks can help us check off all the boxes of outfit demands we have and thus we've combed through her style diaries for guidance. It's safe to say we had ourselves hooked and let's get you to flex some fire-delivering looks with style tips.

This weather, keep yourself kitted to everything faux leather especially a black outfit that does the cut like the Kusu Kusu dancer’s shorts with an in-built belt and a jacket with a band collar from Twenty Dresses. Meagan Concessio styled these two with a turtleneck top that matches and accessorised it up with the swankiest Louis Vuitton On My Side MM tote, gold hoop earrings, and black sunnies. How much black is a lot to handle? Travel all natty with Valentino's slingback heels.

Flower power is a concept we know. But, what about purple power and a little bit of pink? A total game-changing colour combo, isn’t it? The Canadian girl picked out a criss-cross lilac ribbed crop top with tie-up detail at the front and teamed it with lavender straight-cut jeans which looked on-point with the mini Prada hobo bag that looked so beautiful with mini crystals and Amina Muaddi’s peep-toe heels which tied her jet-set look together.

When was the last time you approved of biker shorts? A trend that won’t go down the drains of fashion. Also, we love the double layering game. Pick up a grey hoodie sweatshirt from Dhruv Kapoor and team it with an oversized denim jacket with brown handprints on it. Club these with black biker shorts, throw those pointed-toe boots on, and Louis Vuitton’s black tote to keep your airport style as cool as possible.

With wedding celebrations happening around, we can’t stop thinking of desi ensembles. Especially the ever-arresting crepe pink, go for a set that entails a chiffon midi-length kurta with gorgeous floral embroidery and wear it with its better half as known as palazzo pants. Get this to look top-notch with a white Chanel bag and pointed-toe pumps.

It’s not every day that someone gets to be as stylish as ever, but it’s a possibility when a hottie like Nora exists. Never the one to fail a look, the dancer dressed sexy in a white blazer that bore black lapels which she paired up with a black semi-sheer corset top that had a deep neckline. This bold outfit was locked inside her skinny jeans and looked like an absolute charmer when all of these were partnered with Hermè's brown tote bag, sunnies, and pointed-toe pumps.

The weather says no to crop tops but you’d break the rule for once because staying spiffy is always in, right? If you have everything black in your closet including a jacket to top off your OOTN with, here’s how edgy a look you can dish out. Put on your tank top and tie up a knot to keep it cropped. Fierce in Fendi, here’s how to look like one. Wrap your sporty and cool look with track pants laced with a vivid waistband with multiple colourful stripes whilst your pants has it all elevated with black stain vertical stripes. Gold hoop earrings, a brown tote which Deepika Padukone loves as well, and Adidas black shoes are the perfect accessories we’re so rooting for.

Nothing a leather outfit can’t solve. The 29-year-old agrees and here's a bombshell look. If you’d love to keep your OOTD coordinated and fashionable, opt for a black full-sleeved jacket and button it all up. Put it together with straight-fit pants and to seal it all up with a brown trench coat, black pointed-toe leather boots, black sunglasses, and gold chains. Quite sophisticated but a lot snazzier.

