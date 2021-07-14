7 Times Priyanka Chopra channelled her inner 'Desi Girl' with Nick Jonas, giving us couple style goals

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of our favourite pairings. The duo have proven that they know how to have fun while dressing up which makes the process even better! Take a look at when PeeCee put her desi look forward while Nick Jiju's outfits were all about the swag.

One couple who has managed to win hearts globally with their love and constant support for each other is Nick Jonas and . From writing songs for her to making her the star of his music videos, the Jonas Brothers singer goes to long lengths to showcase his love. Similarly, PeeCee is a doting wife and is always there by his side when he needs her, whether it is because of an accident or to walk down the red carpet with him.

The duo is stylish and has a mini dog family of their own. Whether at home or on vacation, the duo is also impeccably dressed!

While their red carpet looks are numerous and they do exude glamour in every one of them, it is their desi looks we can't get enough of.

After their wedding, for their first appearance, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked spectacular in a leaf green crepe silk Sabyasachi saree with minimal gold embroidery. Accessorised with her chooda, mangalsutra and cat-eye sunnies, beside beau Nick J who kept it casual in a tan coordinated set, he couldn't take his eyes off our desi diva!

For their wedding reception, PeeCee opted for a desi outfit with a twist. Her corset-style ink blue gown draped with a matching dupatta and a statement diamond necklace, oozed glamour in every way. She showed us that you can rock gold and silver together with this outfit! Nick looked dapper beside her in a double-breasted suit.

For the Ambani wedding, the White Tiger star looked elegant in a custom blush pink lehenga from Jade that showed off her midriff and slender waist. Nick looked dapper beside her in a black tuxedo and bowtie. They made a picture-perfect pairing in this ensemble!

At yet another grand event, the Baywatch star looked like the ultimate desi girl in a bright red chiffon saree with a gold border by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla while the Chainsaw singer stuck to what he is most comfortable in - suits!

Not only did Priyanka introduce Nick to Indian traditions, but festivals as well! The two returned to India to celebrate Holi with the rest of the industry. The singer stepped out of his comfort zone and wore a white kurta with a colourful border to twin with his wife who picked out a similar sharara set, also by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla!

Celebrating Karwa Chauth together, PeeCee was all decked up for the occasion in a rustic gold floral Sabyasachi number styled with a silk blouse. Large chaandbaali earrings accessorised her look and her hair was pulled up into a fuss-free bun. Nick kept his look simple since they celebrated the event at home, in a classic white shirt and olive green joggers.

To celebrate Diwali, PeeCee went all out again and picked out a lovely colourful floral saree and statement earrings. Nick was a little more dressed down in a minimal floral embroidered jacket. The two looked very much in love as they held diyas to ring in the festival together.

While PeeCee is all about wearing desi outfits at every possible opportunity, Nick prefers to stick to his comfort zone but it is safe to say they both manage to look stylish and put together, no matter what they're wearing!

ALSO READ: 7 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to rock the slick back bun for EVERY occasion from red carpet to runway

Share your comment ×