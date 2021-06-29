7 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas made our heart skip a beat in PLUNGING necklines

To be a Priyanka is to never shy away from the bold and beautiful route.

How often do we dare to keep our styles bold rather than pretty and playful? Have you ever spotted a favourite outfit at a store and let go of it because of what the neckline looks like and if you were to wear it one day and witness your relative eyeballs staring right at you? Been there and experienced that is all I can say. But, remember you do you. When you like something, pick it up and wear it your way. Risqué ensembles have travelled miles beyond runways and have become a classic component in celebrities' wardrobes as well. With elements of sensuality, they promise to paint eye-candy looks. A fabulous actress who has been the voice of bold and powerful looks is indeed Jonas. From fashion shows to Grammy awards, she rocked every look that bore a plunging neckline.

The White Tiger starlet has always proven to be sartorially-savvy. Her risqué fits have always been a winner for us! They looked flattering with a touch of à la mode.

Can there ever be a better-dressed human on the red carpet? With Priyanka around BAFTA 2021 was nothing but pleasing to the eyes. Dressed in a red Pertegaz shirt jacket, it was designed with a close-neck collar, floral embroidery, and the cut at the front made for a plunging neckline look. It brought focus to the necklace that entailed blue tassels and a bead. She teamed it all with black pantyhose, white draped pants, and Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps.

Making statements every step of her way. The Baywatch diva wore an orange ruffled maxi dress by Markarian. The pretty flowy number was outlined with ruffles and a front slit. She styled it with a mini beige pouch bag, lariat necklace, sunnies, and flats.

Do we need an excuse to swoon over Priyanka’s clothes? We bet the audience had a tough time keeping their eyes off from the Dostana actor during the Billboard Music Awards. She donned a molten gold floor-length gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The ravishing dress bore thigh-high slit details, studded embellishments, and a broad gold metal belt cinched at her waist. To wrap the look, she slipped her feet into a pair of ankle-strap stilettos.

Looking at this Elie Saab sparks sheer joy, doesn’t it? Priyanka looked like a barbie (not the one in pink dresses) in a halter-neck sheer gown. The full-length dress had formal lapels and sequined tulle flowing from her waistline that was highlighted in velvet fabric.

If there’s non-moving traffic around Priyanka, you know she’s the one to be blamed for her “Stop & stare” attire. She made her OOTD all about a red monochrome set. She opted for a striped pantsuit by Alejandro Alonso Rojas and clubbed it with a midi-length Vivienne Westwood red jacket. With a mini black bag, sunglasses, and pointed-toe red Christian Louboutin heels she wrapped the look.

The fashion gods are in envy of this dress too. She proved yet again that there is just one Priyanka who could go so bold and look so fine at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The Dil Dhadakne Do star looked like a divine princess in a Ralph and Russo ivory gown. The embellished dress gave us a peek at the stud placed on her navel. Yes, the plunging neckline screamed daring unlike any other. Both the front slit and sleeves had elongated dual-toned fringe details attached while the train and sides of the floor-length dress were tailored with floral embroidery.

How to dress better than the models at the ramp? Priyanka stepped into the Oscar de la Renta fashion show in a midi-length black bodycon dress. The cut-out dress was seamlessly affixed with a gold accessory that played as the waist belt and allowed her toned abs to flex. She complimented her look with pointed-toe heels and a gold box bag.

Can you pick a favourite? Or do you like them all? Let us know in the comments below.

