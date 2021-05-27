7 Times Rachel Greene, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay wore outfits on Friends that we'd wear EVEN today

As the whole world is reeling with the Reunion episode, here's a look at some of the top fashion moments from the Friends' ladies!

The Friends Reunion episode is something the whole world was looking forward to. Even if you're not a Friends fan, it is quite possible that you got caught up with the hype!

As Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey recreate iconic scenes with some of the hottest celebrity guests, we take a trip down memory lane and take a look at some of the outfits the leading ladies gave us that are relevant and we're crushing hard on even today! Take a look.

One of the most fashionable on the show and off it as well, was Rachel Greene played by Jennifer Aniston. Rachel even worked in a fashion which makes most of her outfits even more desirable to all the girls watching!

A top pick for us is this denim romper that Rachel wore to the airport to pick up Ross and Julie. She wore the romper over a striped tee and layered it with a black jacket. White sneakers were all she needed to complete this chic look.

While prints are always fun to wear, Rachel loved to stick to the classics that never seem to go out of style. Case in point, this crisp white tee she wore over a simple pair of blue jeans making for a fuss-free look that celebrities including Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid swear by and are constantly seen wearing.

Phoebe Buffay played by Lisa Kudrow, was known for her quirks and her sense of style was as out of the world as her character. Seen in slip dresses with bursts of colours, Phoebe always put comfort first. Chunky knits, oversized sweaters and long coats were all about her style that is all the rage again. We love how casually she threw on sweaters over everything - pants, dresses and skirts and pulled it off with total ease!

While Rachel loved her fitted dresses, Phoebe her maxi numbers, Monica often channelled her inner tomboy. Shirts, tees and tank tops paired with skinny and distressed jeans, were all that Courtney Cox's fashion was about on the show. We love this simple look of a sky blue shirt over jeans styled with white sneakers that the star wore on one episode.

With her outfits, Rachel also made a strong case for formal dressing. Skirt suits, pencil skirts and bodycon tops and sleek hair were common factors in most of her looks.

Prints were also a common choice for Monica Geller. This paisley printed mid-length shirt dress makes for a chic boho look. Rachel's gingham number on the other hand is the perfect outfit to wear to work or brunch, depending on your mood!

While she did love oversized and baggy jeans, Monica never let an occasion slip when it came to flaunting her figure. Structured and toned slip dresses were a common choice in her wardrobe and safe to say, when she did clean up and dress up, we couldn't help but stop and stare!

Who was the biggest style icon from Friends according to you? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez to Katrina Kaif: Celebrities who ACED the slick back high ponytail look

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×