7 Times Rakul Preet Singh showed that blue is the CHICEST colour there is

It is nice to see how the bridge between Bollywood and the Southern Film Industry is slowly dissolving. And, to see stars who are already household names are foraying their way into Bollywood is kind of wonderful. One such name that comes to mind is none other than Rakul Preet Singh. She has made quite a name for herself for her acting chops. But the actress can seriously serve you some major fashion goals as well.

The bubbly and free-spirited Rakul always puts comfort first which is evident from her classy choice of outfits. Her smart and stylish sense of dressing has won many hearts and if there's one colour that seems to be her favourite is blue. She has decked up in the hue on several occasions and so we bring you a list of all the times Rakul showed her chic and spunky side in the shade.

Rakul is a fan of co-ords and so are we. She is seen wearing a blue and white checkered set consisting of a bandeau top and shorts from July Issue. She layered it with a long jacket in the same shade and white kicks. Keeping her makeup subtle with a light pink eyeshadow and light pink lips, she styled her hair in waves. She opted only for a layered and dainty necklace and we are in love with this look.

Rakul's outfits are simple, affordable and fuss-free. This denim co-ord set from Zara is proof of just that. The micro-ruffled top and mini skirt is the perfect summer dress. Puffed sleeves elevated the dress. With white strappy heels from the Truffle Collection and silver earrings, she accessorised the outfit well.

The De De Pyaar De star chose a blue dress from Hemant and Nandita for one of her movie promotions. The one-shoulder creation came with a puffed sleeve and layers of gathered frills at the hemline. Her printed white heels from Louboutin are already bookmarked on our list. With a statement ring, subtle makeup and defined curls she looks delightful.

Rakul donned an all-blue Mahima Mahajan ensemble for another promotional event. And what can be chicer than a pantsuit? Wearing a darker shade, she wore a strappy satin top with high-waist textured pants. A floral blazer amped up the outfit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her poker straight and minimal makeup gave off boss lady vibes.

Denim jumpsuits are a favourite of celebs and Rakul seems to be not far behind. For Rakul, less is always more and her minimalistic style has always wooed us. For Marjaavan promotions, she donned an all-denim jumpsuit from Appapop which she teamed with a matching belt. The oversized sleeves screamed comfort to us. Her printed heels from Zara are what we are adding into our carts right now. A wavy hairstyle, nude makeup accessorised with a golden chain and she was good to go.

Rakul can't seem to get enough of her co-ord sets. An off-shoulder crop top with balloon sleeves with high-waist pants from Appapop is just what she needs to keep her style breezy and easy going. She styled with hoops that bore blue fringes, the same shade as that of her outfit. Filled-in brows, smokey eyes and nude lips with a messy ponytail added a bohemian look to her.

The Sardar ka Grandson actress again picked up denim separates from Soleil Atelier. The one-shoulder crop top with ruffles was teamed with a matching pencil skirt having a thigh-high slit and white sneakers. The fashionista completed her look with fishtail braids, dewy makeup and bronzed lips.

We can't decide which look we love. Help us find out and share your thoughts.

