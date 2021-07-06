7 Times Ranveer Singh PROVED he is India's Gucci Boy in tracksuits, pantsuits and athleisure looks

The phenomenal actor, who turns 36 today, has proved time and again that sky's the limit when it comes to fashion for him. An ardent fan of luxury fashion house Gucci, we take a look at why Ranveer is India's Gucci Boy.

In India, men's fashion has run synonymous with 's name for a very long time. The actor has time and again proved that nothing is off-limits for him. A patron of androgynous fashion, the 83 star has worn everything from skirts to polka dots with equal ease. Singh, like every other fashionista, loves his luxury fashion brands with Gucci making it to the top of his list. Here are all the times that Ranveer Singh made a strong case for Gucci, proving that he is Bollywood's Gucci boy.

For an awards ceremony, the Sooryavanshi star went low-key with his look in a bright red pantsuit by the luxury fashion house. Ranveer styled his red Gucci pantsuit with a matching beret, a green tie and a classy black walking stick that gave his look an edge.

In Gucci's starry print shirt, Ranveer kept it ultra-casual. He also kicked off the bucket hat trend before it became a common scene among the millennials! Styled with baggy corduroy, crocodile printed sneakers and pearl necklaces, Singh proved that jewellery wasn't mean just for the ladies!

At the airport, Ranveer put comfort first and picked out a velvet Gucci tracksuit with the zipper pulled down, baring his chest. White sneakers and matching sunglasses completed this fuss-free look.

Making a strong case for floral outfits, the Lootera star looked stylish in a colourful floral zip-up Gucci jacket. He gave an unusual spin to this look with velvet bellbottoms, a Gucci headband and tennis shoes.

When running errands too, the Bajirao Mastani actor falls back on his favourite brand to remain comfortable in. He looked simple yet stylish in a Gucci hoodie that he styled with bright red pants and chunky dad sneakers. Tinted sunnies and his hair styled to perfection, completed Ranveer's casual look.

Bringing to limelight his Gully Boy vibe, Ranveer Singh played with colours in a black ganji styled with baggy red pants and a Gucci metallic silver zip-up hoodie thrown over. To contrast this, he picked out a bright orange bucket hat, neon sunglasses and funky shoes.

Paying homage to Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, Ranveer Singh put on display his most experimental look yet. He picked out Gucci's iconic metallic blue tracksuit with red stripes and ensured that his accessories took the trophy home. The Padmaavat star then threw on a tan Gucci trench coat, a heavy gold layered necklace, black chain-link loafers, a long wig, Gucci sunglasses, a red hat and the Gucci Jackie purse in black, making for one of the most iconic looks and tributes.

Here's wishing the fashion icon a very happy birthday!

