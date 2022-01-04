7 Times Ranveer Singh showed how to make your style peppier with bucket hats

The word 'experiment' often leaves one petrified but how else would you level up your style? If you'd love to call your wardrobe revamped this year, it shouldn't be constructed with just outfits. Not everybody indeed loves a bold game but why say a no to fashionable accessories? Are we alluding to hats? The one we almost paid zero attention to and even if we did it was always the humble baseball caps. These have ensconced to be a hero but what's cooler and trendier if you ask us, we'd say bucket hats.

It's true that the summer looks better with bucket hats and how easy it has been to believe that the said accessory can assure you a style statement. In a world where these keep you company through the sweltering days, be a Ranveer Singh who wears them all year round. Whether you spot him at the airport, dubbing studio, or while shooting, bucket hats are always on his style menu. Let's take a look at his modish moments with these eye-catching and feather-light hats.

Dressed all dapper in Gucci's star print bowling shirt that came with half sleeves, he teamed this silk number black and white number with baggy corduroy pants. He went for a well-accessorised look that consisted of pearl double necklaces, studded earrings, black sunnies, a watch, snakeskin sneakers, and a black Gucci GG Canvas bucket hat that had a leather belt. This can be a winner and sneakily hide in your messy hairdo. That's the lazy or chic hair hack one can use.

Here's an offbeat take on the animal-print outfit, it's the hat we're rooting for. He wore a coordinated set that entailed a shirt and straight-fit pants from Malai Clothing. Put together with Adidas' shoes, yellow-tinted sunnies, and Prada's blue bucket hat, the Gully Boy actor was styled by Nitasha Gaurav.

Name all the colours in the palette and Ranveer will somehow manage to offer up more hues. If you'd want to retire some boring accessories from your closet, here are your picks but that red beauty of a bucket hat has our heart. Opt for a white sweatshirt from Essentials and style it with blue sweatpants. Get shoes that pop, white-framed sunnies, and a chain.

Of all the things we'd never wish to underestimate, the power of accessories and a pastel play tops the list. Ranveer's graphic print t-shirt combined with trousers and cheetah print sneakers looks dashing. And, his reversible leopard print bucket hat from Burberry is made to steal the show, just like his pink-tinted sunglasses.

Cool jet-setter alert! The airport is quite the head-turning location today that has celebrities dressed in a grey turtle-neck tee, a slightly shiny trench coat, white denim, printed sneakers, sunnies, Louis Vuitton mask, and a Dior bucket hat.

A suave monochrome game has been served and the 36-year-old's outfit and accessories are proof. For his movie promotion, he looked debonair in a glossy black zipper and hooded jacket which he wore over Adidas' t-shirt and a satin Prada bucket hat. Need to add a dash of fire, you think? Red tinted sunnies are definitely a good option.

Leave it to denim to make your eyes go wowza. Recently, he was seen at the airport dressed nifty in Louis Vuitton. Eka Lakhani styled the 83 actor in a blue printed bucket hat, a jacket that matched his jeans. It had luxe all over it and there was nothing we'd call a fail here. With those silver chains and white-framed eyewear, we're here to bookmark this look already.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

