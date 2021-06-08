7 Times Sara Ali Khan proved mini dresses were made to steal our hearts

Trust us when we say there is room to make big statements with mini wonders.

With a blend of quirk and classy, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is always on a fashion roll with lots of inspiration to offer. While her onscreen roles have made celebratory statements, she continues to push the envelope when it has to do with sartorial choices. Her wardrobe sees no dearth of white ensembles, skirts, crop tops, athleisure, bikinis, sweatshirts, festive wear and off-shoulder mini dresses. Simply put, ensuring she is always dressed on fleek wherever she goes.

If you’re on the lookout for a few easy and wearable swaps, Sara’s roster of mini dresses will help you hit that refresh button so you can leave your closet’s ennui behind. Follow our below guide to get your fix of vibrant hues and dreamy designs.

Polka play for days. Well-fitted and tailored with asymmetrical pleats at the hem, this strapless polka dot dress can be worn for a date night or brunch. Slip your feet into peep-toe platform heels to create a striking look.

Think of all the colours in the spectrum and you’ll still miss out on a few but this colourful dress will no doubt win the contest. Creating an easy-on-the-eye picture, Sara stayed in this Khosla Jani dress. We loved how busy the sleeveless dress can keep us all for we have way too many flowers to gaze at. She complemented the dress with a pair of hoop earrings and pumps.

Mini black dress but so very impactful. Aren’t black dresses supposed to always turn heads? Celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr put this look together by pairing the satin overlapping bodycon dress with pointed-toe pumps. Ah! We love the dramatic Victorian sleeve details and how!

Come rain or shine, a red hot dress shall remain a perfect pick. Sara wore a mini bodycon dress by Nikhil Thampi featuring padded shoulders and a plunging neckline with lapels. Keeping the accessories’ route minimal, she wore fingerings and hoop earrings. With a pair of red strappy stilettos, she wrapped the look.

Never the one to follow a fashion rulebook, instead, the one to lead the fashion path for an equal share of colours and patterns. The Simmba starlet opted for a multi-coloured sequin short dress that bore full sleeves and playful designs. She picked a pair of fun heels to seal the look.

White outfits have a knack for making it into everyone’s closet and an infinite amount of them have made it into Sara’s fashion moments as well. The white bodycon dress by Marciano features full-sleeves, embellishments and embroidery spread all over in a blend of geometrical and floral patterns. Fashion stylist, Tanya Ghavri finished the look with a pair of studded pointed-toe heels by Christian Louboutin.

Go extra because you know you deserve to stand out! Think the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor’s tube bodycon dress with prints in white and black. It bore a big bow detail and trails that swept the floored and our hearts away!

