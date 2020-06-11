7 Times Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor put their fashionable foot forward from the gym to the red carpet

Shahid and Mira Kapoor make headlines every time they step out. Check out 7 of their most stylish moments so far.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor are one Bollywood couple who like to keep to themselves but also don't shy away from the limelight. The couple are one of Bollywood's most stylish. While Shahid has proved time-and-again that nobody is as dapper as he is even when dressed down, Mira managed to get raving reviews from fashion critics for her sense of style. Together, they only complement each other. Whether they are on a red carpet, heading to the gym or an event, they know how to garner all the attention. Take a look at the couple's most stylish moments so far.

While heading to a wedding, the duo put their best ethnic foot forward. Mira opted for neutral-toned saree with a statement-making ruffle blouse and a dainty choker, while Shahid went with a white kurta set with silver embroidery on. Safe to say, they were one of the best dressed at the event!

The duo certainly know how to clean up well. For an awards show, Shahid looked dapper in a checkered suit. Mira by his side looked stunning in a white gown with a starry finish.

While at an event, the couple brought their A-game along. Mira's shorts-suit in red made for an edgy look while Shahid looked handsome in an all-white look and tan shoes.

Shahid and Mira know how to look effortlessly stylish. While he kept it simple in a white tee under a whit shirt and blue jeans, Mira looked ethereal in a pastel sheer dress by Anita Dongre.

When they walked the runway for designer Anita Dongre, Mira looked graceful in a white and blue lehenga while Shahid looked dapper in a crisp white sherwani. Together, they looked romantic and oh-so-beautiful!

Even while leaving the gym the two manage to look so good! Mira showed off her toned body in a blue outfit as she held on to beau who went with an all-black look. They even matched their stride and looked so powerful together.

Like every other couple, the duo even aced their airport look. Keeping it simple in t-shirt, jeans and jackets to keep warm and comfortable, the duo know when to dress down and look good even while doing so!

Which is your favourite moment of the couple? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor is an upcoming fashion icon: ALL the times the star kid gave fashion goals to millennials

Credits :InstagramPinkvilla

Share your comment ×