7 Times Shanaya Kapoor proved nothing looks as elevated & snazzy as black ensembles

If there's one hue that's worthy of every coin is black. Undeniably chic at all times, I'd wear this colour on me till death do us apart. Sounds dramatic? I'm here for it because in it I see the word 'perfect' etched everywhere. If you're an unapologetic hoarder of black outfits, guess whose suit you could follow?

Shanaya Kapoor with her ad debut recently had us wowed but she’s also a big cosmoholic and a true fashionista at heart with a cool collection of black outfits from LBDs to shorts and strapless tops. You could also pump up the existing charm of your ensembles and make them look new with these jotted-down style tips.

Stripes are always on-trend and so are shorts. So, why not bless your closet with mini black shorts you can team with any hue you see? Standing on top of the world with a picturesque backdrop, the 22-year-old styled the striped shorts with a matching bomber jacket and a white tank top. Shanaya accessorised her look with ever-pleasing gold hoops and a single neck chain. Throw on your sneakers or pumps, sporty chic, or just the latter, you decide!

Party season is an all-year-round thing, right? So, you might as well hype it with a show-stealing piece. Let a strappy lace dress with a plunging neckline be your go-to. This also featured a lace-embroidered scalloped hem. Shanaya put the look together with hoops, a bracelet, and nude peep-toe stilettos.

A mini black dress is always the right way when you want to keep your style elevated. Going shopping? Count this three-quartered sleeve, printed and ruched outfit in and wrap it up with an accessory as fine as a black Christian Dior saddlebag.

The best black co-ord set for a winter party, this looked so fantabulous on the Gen Z. The Sunaina Khera embellished outfit came with a full-sleeved crop top with a keyhole neck and shoulder pads that were tilted slightly downward. She paired this with a semi-sheer maxi skirt that looked sensuous with a thigh-high slit. Get your party getup to pop all-out with yellow pumps adorned with gleaming details.

No stories of an exemplary disco night were narrated without people dressed to the nines. That’s the power of sequins, it can raise one’s style bar to an enviable height. Shanaya’s black sequin strapless top with a mini v-neck looked lit and all ready to party when she sealed it off with blue mini shorts. She accessorised it up with a silver neck chain and strappy heels which truly brought an edge to the look.

That moment when your trousers and top show you how to make a not-so-common statement. You can trust two-toned trousers and a crop top to work the miracle for you. For a dinner outing, Shanaya picked out Tiger Mist’s Riley blacktop that bore full sleeves and tied it up with straight-fit cargo pants from Bershka which had stripes on the shaded side of black while the other, tan brown remained bare. Let’s face it, a no-accessory look isn’t always a great one. Here, she combined her overall look with strappy heels and gold chains.

Here’s when black walked the distance to flatter us. Shanaya took this satin two-piece set to Rhea Kapoor’s wedding reception, you can don it to a cocktail party, and brunch as well. We guess this is the all-rounder you need. Just put on a cowl-neckline and strappy backless top and combine it with a high-waist and midi-length skirt, not too high but the one where showing off your toned abs is made possible. Call it a note-worthy look with strappy heels and a mini bag.





Which look did you like the most?

