7 Times Shanaya Kapoor showed how to treat ourselves to the coolest & chicest bags

The beauty of bags is such that these arm candies can put you on a craze. You can effortlessly give your outfit a cool or hot treatment with bags. Consider it as an essential and see how it can bring a world of difference to your overall look. Looking for something that looks like a hit? Birthday girl Shanaya Kapoor has some great It bags that can make your hearts all puffed up with its look.

Craving for ice cream? While you get to have something yum, get your outfit to taste a luxe deal. As seen below, Shanaya teamed her half gingham and half striped shirt with denim white shorts that bore frayed hems. She styled the rolled-up sleeves number with hoop earrings, sunnies, and a Prada red shoulder bag that costs a massive worth Rs. 2,12,287.

Are you Diwali-ready without a potli bag? Meagan Concessio put an ethnic together for Shanaya. The floral printed lehenga set from Punit Balana was signed off with an extremely pretty bag from Pink Potli. From morning puja to dinner party, you can take it anywhere to put glorious looks forward.

Want a bag that can never fail to please? Let black be the hue to swear by at all times. The Gen Z girl got it right with a white shirt that was wrapped up with Calvin Klein’s black leggings that bore the brand’s name. She understood the assignment of going all-out chic, so the Gucci ghost leather black tote priced Rs. 3,13,939 made a top-notch entry just like her hoop earrings, sunglasses, and flat slippers.

Saddle bags are everywhere and the sky's the limit when having to add black bags into your closet. The girl who’s all set to step her foot into Bollywood picked out a printed mini dress and complemented it with Dior’s bag that costs Rs. 2,95,230 approximately. This had a striking feature of the magnetic ‘D' closure and a shoulder strap.

When totes become a done and dusted bag in your life, pick a light pink crossbody bag from Balenciaga like Miss Kapoor. Having picked co-ords that featured a crop top with ribbed hem and biker shorts, she added a cool aesthetic to her look with the white shirt that had its sleeves rolled up neatly. She finished off her look with her regular flat footwear, Adidas black mask, and gold hoop earrings.

Hoodies aren’t the only thing that can make you look undeniably classy. We loved that Shanaya picked out a Drew House hoodie and locked the look-up with white joggers. Everything looks better when Burberry’s Rs. 89,008 worth Olympia checkered shoulder bag steps into the picture.

Don’t let your sweatshirt dress draw all the attention. To take the potential of the entire look to a level higher, you can go for black thigh-high black boots and the ever-cool Chanel’s black and white Gabrielle backpack that costs around Rs. 2,24,317.

Which bag do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

