7 Times Shilpa Shetty Kundra channelled her inner diva in ravishing gowns

While we haven't seen much on the silver screen lately, except for her latest outing with 'Hungama 2', she continues to stay in the headlines with her ultra-glamorous fashion picks. Her sartorial choices have always been a hit with the masses. Throughout the '90s, Shilpa stole our hearts with her enthralling dance moves and now the avid yoga practitioner is wooing us with her stunning silhouettes.

Shilpa has the incredible talent to pull off anything with elan thanks to her slender physique and height. And that's why she looks gorgeous in gowns. She can give any younger actress a run for their money with her killer body that makes us go ga-ga every single time. While sarees are on her go-to list as we regularly see on her social media, she can rock western outfits as well. Take a look.

While yellow is a happy colour, Shilpa looks exceptional in her mustard yellow gown for her show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The one-shoulder shimmery gown was from the shelves of Neetu Rohra. The gown clinched at the waist and also had a side slit with fringe-detailing and a faux-drape. Contrasting emerald jewellery amped up the outfit. Filled-in brows, glam makeup and nude lips completed her OOTD.

For an event, Shilpa opted for an emerald green gown by Halston. The strapless number clinched her waist and featured pleats from the waist down. The gown also opened into another asymmetrical pleated layer with a ruffled hem. She styled with stacked Swarovski necklaces and defined her hair in waves. Dewy makeup and pink lips rounded off her look.

Shilpa looked like a total golden girl for the Mumbai reception of Deepika and Ranveer. She wore a thigh-high slit golden gown by Reema Acra. Styled by Mohit Rai, he completed the diva's look with a diamond bracelet and gold metallic heels. Soft curls, smokey eyes and light brown lips completed her look for the evening.

The 'Baazigar' star upped her glam quotient again with a Gaurav Gupta number. The one-shoulder blue gown came with a puffed sleeve and a thigh-high slit. It's no surprise that Shilpa really likes to flaunt her toned legs. Statement earrings and white strappy heels blended with the outfit well. Kudos to Rai again! Neatly tied ponytail, smokey eyes, red lips and she was good to go.

For a beauty event, Shilpa chose a halter-neck red gown by Shivan and Naresh. Stacked bracelets, rings and golden strappy heels completed the accessory department. Curly hair and dewy makeup made the diva look sultry.

Shilpa welcomed 2019 with a bang. Her love for sequins is established with this Yousef Al Jasmi number. The cerulean blue gown was covered in metallic sequins that wrapped around her figure. Her silver pointy-toe heels went with the outfit well and we get a peek into Shilpa's svelte figure. Dew makeup with bold eyes and hair left into side curls, she looked gorgeous.

Shilpa shimmered again in a Reema Acra outfit. She was dressed in a dual-toned high-neck gown. The body-hugging number accentuated her curves. Minimal jewellery, wet hair look, kohled eyes, glittery eye makeup and pink lips completed the diva’s look.

As said, Shilpa can stun in any given outfit and colour. Which look did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

