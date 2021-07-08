7 Times Shraddha Kapoor relied on the most AFFORDABLE accessory aka hoop earrings for EVERY occasion

If there is one accessory Shraddha can't seem to do without, it is her dependable hoop earrings.

One of the leading ladies of Bollywood who has the strongest fashion game is undoubtedly . The Street Dancer 3D star has proved that no matter whether she is dressed up or dressed down, looking stylish comes effortlessly to her.

As an attempt to always look her best, Shraddha picks her pieces carefully and knows that accessorising is key to every look. One accessory she just can't seem to get enough of and is her go-to no matter whether she's on-screen or off it is the hoop earring.

The Baaghi star has figured out that adorning her ear takes the look a notch higher and has a bunch of hoop earrings in different styles and colours to fall back on. Take a look!

The 34-year-old who has always been open to experimenting with makeup and fashion rocked a bright and edgy look for her film Street Dancer 3D. With hot pink braids and fierce makeup, Shraddha picked out a pair of simple silver hoops that accessorised her look without stealing the limelight!

For a promotional look, the Aashiqui 2 star accessorised her velvet jacket that bore silver studs with a mirror-finish pair of silver hoop earrings that instantly upgraded her look. All eyes were on her statement accessory since she also pulled her hair up into a messy bun to flaunt them!

While most had their eyes on Shraddha's experimental blue eyeliner we couldn't help but take note of how the star fell back on her simple silver hoops to accessorise her look yet again without grabbing too much attention.

So far, we thought the Saaho actor had her heart set on silver hoops until she proved us wrong by sporting oversized sleek gold hoop earrings that made for a minimal yet glam look in contrast to her red blazer.

The Bezubaan singer also made accessorising a denim dress look like a piece of cake! She picked out unusual chunky silver hoop earrings that adorned her ears and perfectly complimented her acid-wash denim outfit. All eyes were on these key accessories with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

Even when at the beach, the daughter of Shakti Kapoor paired her elegant velvet red bikini with a chest cut out with asymmetrical gold hoop earrings that added an effortless charm to her overall look. With her hair styled into a braided bun, simple sunglasses were all she needed to look beach ready!

Not just western looks, even when it comes to traditional dressing, Shraddha falls back on her hoop earrings. The Chhichhore actress paired her green Saaksha and Kinni outfit with thick gold hoops with minimal engraved patterns on them.

Are you a fan of the affordable hoop earrings like Shraddha is? Which is your go-to accessory that you feel instantly elevates your look? Comment below and let us know.

