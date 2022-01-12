7 Times Tara Sutaria showed us how to leave it to mini skirts to make spotlight stealing moves

Winter fashion isn't bound by faux leather and extra wooly outfits. Call it passé or anything you please, mini skirts are still ever-so-cute and this very factor can sway you to put these under the 'must-wear' list. To make a flattering look with skirts, plug in a few accessories that can complement. Whether you have a single party or a date to attend, these are good enough reasons to dress up like a diva. Are skirts going to play saviours?

As you prep for the revival of mini skirts, we have some references combed through the very young and beautiful Tara Sutaria's archives who has had some natty days with mini skirts. Take a look to have your style sorted.

Keep it mini and a statement will follow they said, how true! Taking a sporty look to another enviable level is the 26-year-old's micro mini denim skirt bedecked with colourful sequins and her printed yellow tank top that was tweaked to make a crop top with a knot looks chic with her chunky white sneakers.

Mirror mirror, be prettier than the night sky! To glitter all-out for a party, pick out a pastel pink crop top and pair it with a high-waist mini skirt adorned impeccably with a blend of pearls and mirrors. Call for a peppy touch with holographic ankle-strap heels.

Somewhere between intense glamour and shine, there exists a stunning Tara. She dressed up ultra-bombshell-like in Love Pretty's set that entailed an embellished mini black skirt with a slit and lace-embroidered scalloped hem, she combined this with a bandeau top and a printed blazer jacket. The stunner's look was all edgy with pointed-toe pumps that bore a black ribbon tie-up detail.

If you literally want to look jazzy and gorgeous, think of an orange coordinated set that consists of a mini skirt, printed tank top, and a jacket. White pumps and black sunnies will tell you it's good to go and make heads turn.

Neon has lived a life of enchantment. A summer favourite, we'd swear by it with a pleated mini skirt and lock it up with a white tee layered extra hot with a black corset top. Add some pink with pointed-toe pumps, pretty isn't it?

Jackets are the ultimate winning outfit this season. Step out in the cold and you'll get you to prove the former statement. Dressed in a printed blue and pink printed skirt, the Marjaavan star wore this with a strappy blue crop top and a jacket that matched her mini skirt. The look signed off with strappy stilettos is on our 'to-wear-multiple-times list'.

Nobody is perfect but your skirt can definitely be. Take the quirky step with a white mini skirt filled with graphics that all are about the colour play, number, and adorable patterns. She kept this quite unconventional with a striped blue shirt tucked in well and was completely rounded out with white chunky sneakers.

