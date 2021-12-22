8 of Ananya Panday's dresses that call for an urgent raid this party season

Here for some therapy? Let’s call it fashion. Just like you we too love indulging in some Christmas magic. We'd love to kickstart the party mode by having a sorted collection of outfits that will make everybody around you crave bling and beyond. Make it seem like a glamour-filled day almost every day no matter where you go this month because it's a December that comes only once a year and you should find plenty of reasons to live up to it.

Somehow our hunt boils down to picking out references from Ananya Panday who has worked really pretty and sexy looks for a long time now and proved she's that one sight everybody would love to behold for days. We're making an obvious guess that you're here for slit dresses, shimmery and sheer outfits. Because life is a party is the mantra we've taken seriously now. Give this guide a read and you'll join the club.

Leaving a red dress is nothing but close to committing a crime. Especially not when you're a few days away from the jolliest festival. One of Ananya's recent shoots had her dolled up in Aadnevik’s chiffon-tiered gown. The halter-neck attire bore an asymmetrical hem and a hot key-hole neckline. Lakshmi Lehr kept the ultra-risqué gown well complemented with ankle-strap heels.

When chic and cute elements are compacted in a dress, here's what you can get. A striking deal was visible in Clio Peppiatt's mini shimmery dress. Want to escape to the beach? Ah, look at how detailed this V-neck outfit looks from crab, starfish, rainbow, to clouds, we dig the vibe of this beauty. The sleeveless number had pink feather details attached to the hem. Ami Patel put this look together with heart-shaped pink arm candy and ankle-strap heels.

Here's a pink gown that'll have anybody hooked even with zero glitters. If an elegant and royal look is your current happy place, your answer is right here. Clad like a princess in Naeem Khan's creation, Ananya looked striking in this pink satin strapless gown. It's the pleats and the baby train that made this to our favourite list. Meagan Concessio styled this floor-length ensemble with a cluster of accessories that shined supreme.

For people who do not want to forget the existence of LBD, here you go. No shimmery details yet a not-so-subtle winner. Ananya's off-shoulder black dress with a scalloped neckline will sure make your folks hit double-tap. How pretty are those sheer puff sleeves? Add a mini-chain like the Liger actress.

You don't need a high-octane sparkly dress to make your look count. A bubblegum pink latex mini dress can bring some classic glam to the table. Round off your sleeveless body-hugging dress with tie-up block heels and hoop earrings. You're done (fabulously, we mean)!

No regrets were ever built because of a dress that dazzled all-out. Well, your party will be a hot show once you step in dressed to perfection in a strappy Akanksha Gajria mini dress. The deep-neck gold dress was amply sprinkled with sequins and embellishments. Ananya wore hers with ankle-strap heels and looked super sexy.

Too many colours to pick but if you're the one who settles with black, this thigh-high slit gown looks spot-on if you're rooting for a red carpet look. The Khaali Peeli actress opted for a deep neck gown that bore everything drama with dolman full sleeves and a satin pink bow-like detail that settled down like a train. Wear this with embellished pumps and you're bound to make waves.

Racking up on white dresses will never seem enough. And, shall we talk about the one that speaks party all night with an eccentric silver belt? The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress picked out a sequin dress with dramatic sheer sleeves. Give your mini dress a black moment with pointed-toe heeled boots and you've successfully nailed a look.

Which look are you excited to re-create? Let us know in the comments below.

