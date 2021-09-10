Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 8 celebs and their desi style code for Ganesh Chaturthi

The day to stuff your tummy to the fullest with Modak is finally here. But, with all the sumptuous meal your heart is set to gorge on, you’ll probably want to lend a little attention to your dressing game as well. Want to keep it low-key this Ganesh Chaturthi? This edit oozes simplicity in a glam way that makes going desi the best.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo’s style is often the one that’s on-lock, making it always the best idea to borrow fashion tips from her. Showing the power of blue was her Good Earth lehenga that hailed from the ‘Sindhu’ collection. The Jab We Met actor’s plunging neckline knotted blouse bore embroidered details at the back as well as the borders. The flowy skirt also had a zardozi border similar to that of her striped dupatta. A choker necklace, statement earrings, and fingerings looked beautiful.

Gone are the days when black was seen as a big no for celebrations. The Piku actress loves all her moments in Sabyasachi outfits and here’s the kurta set that looks so very alluring to the eyes. The sleeveless kurta was designed with a blend of silver and gold threadwork. Her organza and embroidered dupatta bore the same embroidery detail but with a little oomph delivered by tassels as well. Her peep-toe silver heels and statement earrings made for a stunning statement together.

Janhvi Kapoor

Here’s what we mean by, “We love a fashion flashback moment”. A white saree should always be on your radar and this georgette saree from Tarun Tahiliani would be a great snag. The classy drape had a border that was intricately embroidered with multi-coloured threads and sequins. How can one not be obsessed with this pretty look? The noodle-strap blouse too was all focused on offering some edge. A dual-toned set of earrings wrapped the Roohi actor’s look.

Shararas have always been the epitome of elegance after sarees. Easy to style and the one that needn’t necessarily break your bank. You deserve to treat yourself with a hue as bright as your persona, pick yellow as the chosen hue this time. The Kalank actress picked out a Manish Malhotra attire made with chandler fabric. The full-sleeved and midi-length Tilla embroidered kurta was teamed with palazzos. Jhumkas rounded off her festive-perfect look.

Kiara Advani

The only update your saree needs is your charming smile. Skip the drama and swear by something so regal. The Shershaah actress chose a Punit Balana fuchsia pink saree that entailed multi-coloured Resham and dabka work that enlivened the border of the saree. A matching strappy V-neck printed blouse, a neckpiece, and fingering put the look together. Tip: You can swap your neckpiece with earrings and pink bangles.

Just the green vibes we all need today. Celebrating Bappa is after all the most blissful feeling, the Devdas starlet’s Torani lehenga set can be your best pick today and forever. From the V-neck blouse to the dupatta, the ivory embroidery is too pretty to look at. The diva’s look was elevated with a diamond necklace, finger rings, and earrings all of which were gleaming with some help from emeralds.

Sara Ali Khan

Two is love and here’s the ultimate choice you can make when in the mood to keep it vivid. The Coolie No. 1 star’s orange and yellow ombre effect bandhani saree bore a gold border and a hot pink embroidered blouse enticed us the most. She chose to leave the obvious accessories like bangles and necklaces around. Stacked bangles were the highlight of this look after her charming features.

Kriti Sanon

Whether you want to keep it chic or extra appealing, the Luka Chuppi starlet’s blue paisley block printed saree by Bhumika Sharma looks too good to be real. The ruffled hemline has 100/100 points from our side and the matching blouse did a pretty justice. Silver jhumkas, finger rings, and Kolhapuri slippers are made for an easy-to-copy and must-try festive look.

