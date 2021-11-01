8 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved NOBODY can carry off desi ensembles better than she can

One of the leading actresses in the film industry who has been part of it for at least 2 decades and has set the benchmark for female actors, has to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The former Miss World has time and again left us speechless with her desi ensembles. From sharara sets to sarees to lehengas, there's no desi look the Bachchan bahu can't seem to pull off. Take a look at some of her top desi ensembles that serve as inspiration to us this festive season.

For an event in Dubai, the mother-of-one looked nothing short of royal in a scarlet red sharara set by Manish Malhotra. Her short kurta featured intricate embroidery in gold, along with flared sharara pants with gota work and a matching dupatta.

Looking regal, Ash made a strong case for the ivory hue in a glorious lehenga with foil work all over it. A full-sleeve blouse with a sweetheart neckline and tissue material dupatta was all that her look was about. A solitaire necklace and her burgundy locks styled into perfect waves completed her look.

At a grand reception, the Bachchan bahu dressed the part in an ink blue floor-length anarkali with a boat neck. The outfit featured silver detailed embroidery and a matching dupatta paired with it. A simple sapphire maang-tikka paired with heavy statement silver earrings and a couple of silver bracelets completed the diva's look.

On International waters too, the Guru star doesn't shy away from flaunting her desi roots. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan glittered in yet another anarkali set with a peacock blue and gold combination. It featured a plunging neckline and short sleeves. Deep red lips and her hair styled into glossy, lazy waves completed her look.

Anarkalis seems to be Ash's go-to desi ensemble and we can see why. They flatter her figure without revealing too much and look royal. Case in point, this Rohit Bal number she sported featured floral embroidery in multiple colours and a statement border. Red lips and her hair styled to perfection in a smooth manner were all she needed to top it off.

One of Ash's favourite go-to designers is Manish Malhotra. From sarees to anarkalis and shararas she owns a variety of styles and shades from the designer's collections. For a Bollywood reception, the actress picked out a silver embellished floor-length anarkali by Manish Malhotra. She rocked the bedazzled outfit with absolute ease and styled it with a matching sheer and embellished dupatta, silver chaandbaalis and her go-to red lips.

The Cannes regular is also known as the Queen of Cannes in India. For the renowned international film festival, she rocked a Sabyasachi saree in a sheer tissue material styled over a boat neck blouse and perfect pleats along with a thick green border to complete the look. Hair styled in a bouffant-style bun, defined eyes and glossy pink lips topped it off.

For a red carpet event, the Taal actress put her most glamorous foot forward in a white saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The full-sleeve blouse was styled with a long pallu with floral embroidery along the borders. Statement dangler earrings, hair pulled back and glossy lips topped off this look.

Here's wishing the fashionista and evergreen star a very happy birthday!

