8 Times Alia Bhatt showed us how to take our footwear arsenal up a fun notch

Alia's style is iconic and ever-so relatable for a girl who needs tips that will do no wrong in making impressive statements. We've said it a million times, her outfits are the chicest ever but we'll say it on repeat. Do you want us to get started with her footwear collection? It's E for extraordinary, simply put, she's a total package.

So yellow, so fabulous! Alia showed us how to add an edge to a knee-length white dress from Michael Kors. She styled it with Melissa’s chunky peep-toe platform heels. That’s the way to keep on giving glam to your outfit no matter the season.

Another look that has our hearts melted at first sight. Look at how Alia’s criss-cross ankle-strap heels from Christian Louboutin blended so cool with her Love Birds cropped collared top and high-waisted flared pants.

Time to avoid being boring. Case in point: Get rid of those puffy layers of coats. Slip into a breezy cute dress like the Highway actor’s mini pastel lavender dress from Summer Somewhere. She got those neon green Aldo strappy heels to play along cool.

Have you kickstarted with Diwali shopping haul? For your ethnic numbers, there’s nothing that can steal the glam from Kolhapuris. Alia picked gold heels from Stoffa and put the desi look together with Punit Balana’s ivory Anarkali set with gold embroidery. It looks aesthetically pretty as well. What more could you ask for?

For the girl who’s always on the run and can’t get enough of pink, here’s us hoping to add more fun to your life. The Kalank actress was spotted recently outside a dubbing studio in a pink sweatshirt that had “LE HAPPY” with two hearts on it written in red. She teamed the warm number with blue denim shorts that came with frayed hems. Our favourite pick being her red bright shoes gets an award from us for looking so sporty and classy.

A look at the neon green crop top, baggy denim pants, and Only’s smiley printed cropped jacket had us flattered already but it didn’t last too long because her orange neon and transparent strappy heels from Public Desire were quick to get our attention.

Patent leather pants have been playing superhero for a while now. But, we guess chunky-looking block heeled-shoes are no less. The Raazi actress loves her black shoes which she complemented with a white cropped top and high-waisted joggers from Annakiki. She took these mighty shoes out for lunch as well with biker shorts and a pink sweatshirt. Love it, right?

Make it black, make it Alia Bhatt’s way! Dressed in a mini black blazer dress with glittery patches on her sleeves from David Koma, we were quite intrigued because there was more to this look with thigh-high black glossy boots.

Which footwear did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 9 Times Malaika Arora mastered the art of repeating outfits with uber chic style

