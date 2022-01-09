8 Times birthday girl Kate Middleton gave winter style GOALS in the sleekest trench coats

by Sneha Kalra   |  Published on Jan 09, 2022 12:47 PM IST  |  5.4K
   
8 Times birthday girl Kate Middleton gave winter style GOALS in the sleekest trench coats
8 Times birthday girl Kate Middleton gave winter style GOALS in the sleekest trench coats
Advertisement

When she steps out, she makes hearts skip a beat. Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton turns 40 today and doesn't seem to have aged a day! The British Royal has always maintained her sense of fashion with her structured and well-fitted chic looks. The mother-of-three has a keen sense of style and when it comes to her winter outfits, in particular, she has posed as inspiration too many times to count.

Monotone looks are a clear favourite of the Duchess. She showed us how to sport an all-neutral look with a tan knit top tucked neatly into beige pants and topped off with a sandy-hued trench coat. Matching shoes and a plaid scarf completed Katherine's cosy look.

kate-middleton-monotone.jpg

Painting a pretty picture in pink, the Duchess sported a baby pink blouse that was neatly tucked into black trousers. A pink trench coat that matched her blouse and black pumps completed the structured warm look of the 40-year-old.

kate-middleton_2.jpg

Showing us how to do solid, bold colours right, Katherine colour-blocked her tan pleated skirt and blouse with a bright red trench coat that she buttoned up to keep warm and toasty while her hair was perfectly done into neat waves and brown pumps completed her look.

kate-middleton-_epinine_london.jpg

When things got chilly, Kate sported a cobalt blue trench coat from one of her favourite designer labels, Catherine Walker, that she closed up and styled with suede boots and a black clutch, making for a simple yet sophisticated look.

kate-_catherine_walker_coat.jpg

The Duchess also made a strong case for olive green in an Alexander McQueen long coat that she styled like a dress over her black suede heel boots to beat the chilly London weather.

kate-alexander_mcqueen_coat.jpg

Adding a splash of colour to a dull day, Katherine styled a navy blue double-breasted Hobbs coat over a red dress topped off with a red and white scarf with hearts and her trusted black suede boots to match.

kate_middleton_hobbs_coat.jpg

The Duchess can't seem to get enough of the blue shade and has made us believe that it is one of her favourite colours. For a semi-casual look, she sported a blue and white polka-dot blouse with a Peter Pan collar and formal trousers, topped off with a navy trench coat that added structure to the look.

kate-middleton-blue.jpg

Showing us how to rock tartan prints right, Katherine looked suave in a blue Malborough double-breasted trench coat with statement gold buttons and a belt that she styled over a nude dress and emerald green suede pumps.

kate-middleton-tartan_malborough_trench.jpg

Here's wishing the Duchess a very happy birthday! Which of her trench coats is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut accessorised her sheer pastel blue saree with a pearl necklace at the airport: Yay or Nay?

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!