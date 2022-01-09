8 Times birthday girl Kate Middleton gave winter style GOALS in the sleekest trench coats

When she steps out, she makes hearts skip a beat. Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton turns 40 today and doesn't seem to have aged a day! The British Royal has always maintained her sense of fashion with her structured and well-fitted chic looks. The mother-of-three has a keen sense of style and when it comes to her winter outfits, in particular, she has posed as inspiration too many times to count.

Monotone looks are a clear favourite of the Duchess. She showed us how to sport an all-neutral look with a tan knit top tucked neatly into beige pants and topped off with a sandy-hued trench coat. Matching shoes and a plaid scarf completed Katherine's cosy look.

Painting a pretty picture in pink, the Duchess sported a baby pink blouse that was neatly tucked into black trousers. A pink trench coat that matched her blouse and black pumps completed the structured warm look of the 40-year-old.

Showing us how to do solid, bold colours right, Katherine colour-blocked her tan pleated skirt and blouse with a bright red trench coat that she buttoned up to keep warm and toasty while her hair was perfectly done into neat waves and brown pumps completed her look.

When things got chilly, Kate sported a cobalt blue trench coat from one of her favourite designer labels, Catherine Walker, that she closed up and styled with suede boots and a black clutch, making for a simple yet sophisticated look.

The Duchess also made a strong case for olive green in an Alexander McQueen long coat that she styled like a dress over her black suede heel boots to beat the chilly London weather.

Adding a splash of colour to a dull day, Katherine styled a navy blue double-breasted Hobbs coat over a red dress topped off with a red and white scarf with hearts and her trusted black suede boots to match.

The Duchess can't seem to get enough of the blue shade and has made us believe that it is one of her favourite colours. For a semi-casual look, she sported a blue and white polka-dot blouse with a Peter Pan collar and formal trousers, topped off with a navy trench coat that added structure to the look.

Showing us how to rock tartan prints right, Katherine looked suave in a blue Malborough double-breasted trench coat with statement gold buttons and a belt that she styled over a nude dress and emerald green suede pumps.

Here's wishing the Duchess a very happy birthday! Which of her trench coats is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

