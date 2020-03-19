8 times Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi were a match made in heaven

The powerhouse duo started weaving history together since Deepika’s early days in Bollywood. So here’s taking a walk down memory lane and chalking down our favourite Sabyasachi looks doned by the star herself.

We are positive that every time Sabyasachi drops his new collection on Instagram, scrolling voraciously through his feed with us is hunting for an ensemble for her next red carpet stint. Since the beginning of her career, the actress has had a sweet spot for Mukherjee’s work. Scroll through her style evolution and you will find resounding amounts of sartorial choices tracing back to the couturier. As her career graph started including more period dramas, she turned to Sabyasachi’s designs more often to recreate the magic of her on-screen looks.

While detailed sarees and lehengas hold a special place in Deepika’s heart, the trailblazer likes to take it a step further in Mukherjee’s designs. Like teaming up a crisp white shirt with an intricately embroidered skirt, sporting a belted saree with a bikini blouse and decking up in the Dil-Guldasta lehenga for her wedding reception in Mumbai. She largely credits him as her all-time-favourite designer and he remains an important part of all the milestones of her career. Here’s scrolling through all the eight looks which proved that Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi are indeed a sartorial match made in heaven.

For an award ceremony back in 2011, Deepika Padukone opted for a milky-white, high-waisted mermaid lehenga adorned with small flowers. Baring her midriff, she paired her lehenga with a bralette in the same hue. A sheer cape embellished with floral foliage and a delicate border completed her look. The diva added the final touches with emerald and fine-cut diamond jewellery by Tanishq and Anmol Jewellers.

Bikini blouse with a saree has a certain ring to it, doesn’t it? Well, according to Deepika Padukone it is a winning combination. The risk-taker who is always in for hybrid silhouettes, paired her black Sabyasachi saree with a bikini blouse with a plunging neckline. The saree was delicately embroidered with a golden thread further culminating in a simple chiffon pallu. The star cinched in her waist with a slim black belt encrusted with golden spikes.

Basking in the glory of his work for promoting her movie Chhapaak, Deepika decked up in a multi-coloured hand painted saree by Sabyasachi himself. The saree consisted of an applique-like texture and a slim border. On a colourful background, sprayed across were glittering golden buttis. The diva paired it up with a scoop neck navy blue blouse, statement earrings and a pile of bangles on her right wrist.

Listing down Deepika’s iconic Sabyasachi looks without mentioning an organza saree would be a crime. The diva recently stepped out draped in a pearl-white organza saree by her favourite couturier. The saree featured a delicate floral foliage and sequin border of the same hue. Teaming it up with a scoop neck sequin blouse, Deepika topped off her look with statement diamond earrings and bangles.

Hitting all the right notes, Deepika took a detour from her usual floral Sabyasachi sarees and opted for stripes instead. She draped a classic red and white stripe saree and paired it with a crew neck blouse featuring long sleeves embellished at the cuff. The Chhapaak star also opted for a slim white belt bearing the royal Bengal tiger in gold.

For her wedding reception in Mumbai, the star turned to Sabyasachi’s latest creation- the Dil-Guldasta lehenga. The high-waisted lehenga was ornamented with colourful thread embroidery of flowers and birds on a black surface. The blouse featured the same surface embellishment with a plunging neckline. With roses in her hair and a sheer veil above her head, Deepika completed her glamorous look.

Dipping her toes in the hottest trend of the season- ruffle sarees, Deepika Padukone proved she isn’t the one to shy away. She gracefully draped the romantic sunshine-yellow saree with ruffles at its border. Pairing it up with a blouse of the same colour which had big, billowing sleeves and knot detailing at the neckline. She added the final touches with a classic Sabya belt, statement danglers and square tinted shades.

As every diva in Bollywood was stepping out in a sequin saree, Deepika Padukone too tried her hand at the fleeting trend. For the screening of Chhapaak, she showed up in a navy blue strikingly glittery number by Sabyasachi. She teamed the saree with a blouse cut out from the same fabric. The star kept her look fuzz-free with statement bangles and dainty earrings.

Which Sabyasachi ensemble is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

