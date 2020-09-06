8 Times Deepika Padukone looked like SUNSHINE in yellow outfits despite not liking the colour

In multiple interviews, Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani revealed that she isn't fond of the shade. Despite that, the diva left us speechless in yellow outfits multiple times. Check them out!

is one of the most sought-after and best-dressed actresses in the Indian film industry today. With films like Chhapaak and Padmaavat, the superstar proved that she has what it takes to be an actress, with her phenomenal acting and dance skills. Not just that, she also managed to look exceptional in anything and everything she wears.

The actress has worn almost every colour outfit in her time. But one colour that she tries to stay away from, is yellow, as her stylist revealed some time ago. Despite that, she has worn the shade multiple times and shone brightly. Take a look!

She wore a bold yellow halter neck dress at the Marrakech International Film Festival in 2013. Deepika styled her hair into a simple loose top-knot and accessorised with long, chandelier earrings to complete the look.

Back in 2017, Deepika Padukone also made an appearance at the Golden Globes after-party where she looked stunning in a simple one-shoulder sunshine yellow gown. With her long hair styled into glossy waves parted to one side. Complete with pearl earrings, she looked red-carpet ready!

For the promotions of Tamasha, Deepika Padukone picked out a mustard yellow t-shirt dress that accessorised with a tan fringed shrug. Oxidised silver jewellery and tan oxford shoes completed her look for promotions of the film.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika wore yet another yellow mini dress this time in a bodycon style. The sleeves of the dress were cut open and she accessorised the look with stylised gold earrings.

Bringing her fashion A-game to the airport, Deepika opted for a comfortable sunshine yellow tracksuit that she wore with a simple white Ganji that she styled in a knotted manner to make for a stylish look.

For the promotions of her latest film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone wore a yellow Anamika Khanna saree that bore a red scalloped and embroidered hem. A backless blouse and long, statement earrings completed the diva's look for the promotional event.

When it comes to Sabyasachi, Deepika Padukone wears anything made by the designer, even yellow! She draped a bright lemon yellow ruffled saree that she styled with a full-sleeve blouse to make for a stylish look. Large, statement golden earrings and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

Deepika wore yet another bright yellow outfit by the designer for the promotions of Chhapaak. She opted for a simple ethnic salwar suit with sequins all over to make for a subtle yet glamorous look. Statement blue earrings completed her look.

Which of Deepika's yellow outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

