8 Times Deepika Padukone proved she is the QUEEN of monotone dressing 

From airports to events, the actress loves keeping her head-to-toe look a single shade. Take a look at all the times she aced the look.

If there is one actress' style that has seen a massive evolution in a short span, it has to be . The actress went from dressing in unflattering, loose outfits to outfits that showed off her curves and complimented her skin tone.

While she loves to follow trends, DP also sets her own trends along the way. Once in a while, she stumbles upon a trend she can't get let go of and makes it her style! One such trend that has stuck with Padukone, is the monotone dressing trend. She loves sporting the same hue from head to toe and has rocked multiple looks at the airport and events. Take a look at how she does it!

While heading out to Italy for her wedding with , DP picked out a white sweater and skirt from Zara and paired them together, making for a chic, all-white look.

Yet another all-white look we loved, was when Deepika bundled up and looked snug in a heavy white coat that she wore over a maxi sweater dress and matching white pants. Crisp white sneakers completed the actress' look.

Making for a stark contrast, Padukone was also spotted wearing a head-to-toe black look. A black hoodie, leggings and a warm coat thrown over, with black shoes and sunnies made for a chic airport look.

Taking a break from winter dressing, Deepika also went for a monotone look with her athleisure outfit. A sports bra, joggers and a matching royal blue jacket, complete with white and blue sneakers made for a trendy yet comfortable outfit.

Seems like DP has a soft spot for sporting chunky knits. A look that had everybody talking, was her grey sweater over matching bootcut trousers. With a tan handbag, pumps and sunnies, the actress made heads turn at the airport.

There is not one colour Deepika has not experimented with. Fashionistas took note of this emerald green head-to-toe look that she completed with matching socks with her pumps and set a new trend!

Keeping it simple, she opted for neutral separates in the form of an oversized shirt and formal pants from Zara, while promoting Chhapaak.

Another promotional look that got people talking, was her baby pink one. To combat the winter, she opted for a chunky knit turtleneck sweater in a baby pink shade and wore it over matching pastel pants. Stilettos in the same shade completed her look.

What are your thoughts on Deepika's monotone outfits? Comment below and let us know.

