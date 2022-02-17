8 Times Kiara Advani showed how to look straight up magical in mini dresses

When you're a fashionista, your appetite to add outfits knows no limit. Our back to dressing up life has finally seen the dawn and now more than ever our hands have been itching for a slay game. We can't think past mini dresses that can play a mix of cute and sexy, and if you too are on the same style page as us, join in on taking a visual walk through Kiara Advani's collection of mini dresses.

All hail the yellow! Summer will take no time to be here and neither should your lace embroidered dress. The 29-year-old took the adorable route with a plunging neckline and sleeveless number that had ruffles to do the talking. She threw in neutral-toned pumps to finish off her look.

The chicer cousin of your LBD. How many party invites did you just accept? Time for a colourful sequin show in a plunging neckline strappy dress. Complete the abstract pattern dress with peep-toe heels that comes with gold chunky embellishments.

If you thought shirts will never go out of style, have you had a look at shirt dresses? It's just as fiercely fabulous as your shirts or let's say a little more. The Kabir Singh actress took a baby blue full-sleeved dress that bore an asymmetric hem. Get your sporty chic vibe on with Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, blue shoulder bag and black sunnies.

No matter how many dresses look their gorgeous part, we're partial to a floral dress even before spring and summer makes an entry. A mini flower printed dress with sheer sleeves when put together with complementing elements like a belt, clutch and boots, you have a look as pretty as Kiara's.

Look a little too wowza in this ruched dress. Pink is here to please you, what more could you ask for? Taking a cue on how-to dress up on-fleek for a dinner from the Lust Stories starlet, this sleeveless printed ensemble with a round-neckline was combined with a sling bag and flat footwear.

Got a date? Your partner will be ultra-tantalized to see you in this off-shoulder dress. The floral printed number with white lace doing a glam show, we just can't enough of the fanny belt bag placed over a white belt. Match these accessories with your sunnies to lock-up your look.

Words to live by, come what may. Take the unstoppable trip with a blue sequin dress. The typography in white just does all of the eye-arresting look and white slip-ons can do some magic by elevating your look.

Say sheer, say top-notch schiffli embroidered dress. This mini tiered dress with a frilled hem has us all set for a date night with boo. Go full-on diva mode and round out your look with ankle-strap stilettos.

Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

