8 Times Neha Kakkar proved that crop tops should be an indefinite staple in every girl's closet

Crop tops are enduringly cute and you don’t need to be a gym-goer to have them on. Take these to dates, parties, beaches, or the movies, the result shall remain the same. Case in point: fabulously cool. When actress Neha Kakkar meets these minis, it’s a glam sight to behold. The eminent singer’s style revolves around co-ords and lehenga sets but her flair to partner crop tops with any outfit anywhere is impressive.

Give her a floral outfit and she’ll probably never let go of it. Mostly spotted in this print, Neha was seen in a full-sleeved top that bore a mini tie detail at the front which she chose to pair with high-waisted flare jeans.

For those who want to follow the holographic rut forever, here’s a dashing combo. The Taaron Ke Shehar singer ditched a regular tee to elevate things up with a bow purple strappy top that complimented her white joggers and glittery slip-ons. Moral: Keep it sporty but equally pretty.

Nothing can come close to the beguiling power of black and white. Neha wore a halter-neck crop top which she partnered with printed flare pants, a matching fanny bag, and white strappy slides.

For a simple and ultra-casual take, forget your basic tees. Go for a peppy yellow off-shoulder textured top and team it with ripped denim pants. Pick your white slip-ons and circular sunnies.

Being partial to an all-black set is a normal craze and when it’s too stunning with sparkly details you surely can’t stay away from it. Dressed in Ishan Shravika co-ords that consisted of a sleeveless top with criss-cross details attached to the neckline, looked superb with high-waisted straight pants and white pumps.

The clash of peppy prints brings with it a host of fun and here’s proof. The Coca Cola singer wore a Mani Jassal set three-price printed set that featured a plunging neckline floral top with pom fabric details attached to the hemline. Neha’s outfit was put together with tie-up pants and matching green and yellow shirt jacket.

Going green always felt nice and when you make it a part of your closet, it’s a good move too. Sporty outfits are something Neha swears by, and here’s her gorgeously taking it the spirit high in a Uriel Couture corset top with straps, sequins, and beadwork spread on the cropped fit. Her black joggers were highlighted with striped contrast details and her jacket with typography print nailed the look.

When at the beach, turn up the heat in a multi-coloured top. The strappy top revealed a glimpse of her midriff, and boy did she look stunning. She proved her favoritism for athleisure again with joggers that were interestingly separated with a fastening similar to that of a travel backpack. It combined two elements: shorts and pants. She looked put together with her gold-framed sunglasses, stacked necklaces, bangle, and hoops.

Which outfit did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

