8 Times Parineeti Chopra proved best travel memories are made with bags

You may have many items that make up your fall wardrobe list. While layers of jackets and boots are obvious, nothing will give that hot update sans bags. And, this is the language you ought to use every season but with all sorts of bags from slings to totes, anything that says lightweight and fun to frolic with. Fancy some cool ones? Take a look!

Parineeti Chopra knows what works best with every outfit and she sports her bags like she was born to do it. Think of bags as an elevated essential that can lead to no chaos but oodles of charm unless you leave it unattended at a public spot. The Jabariya Jodi actress was seen vacationing with her family in the Maldives where her OOTDs had us pause our work for the day just so we’d gaze at how chic she looked. Dressed to cycle, she picked out tie-dye shorts and a tee. To wrap it up, black slides and an Off-White’s tote white bag made an entry into her look. From shopping to travelling, don’t consider any other bag.

Think of a bum bag as a saviour when you have only your phone or anything mini to carry. With a look so perfect, only a Louis Vuitton bag could do justice. The white and khaki-hued bag costs Rs 2.90 lakh, go for it when you’re ready to roll out looking all opulent.

The Rs 2.40 lakh Prada white bag that scores more trips than most of us is this handbag that can also be worn as a crossbody bag or let's just say the way you’d love to. Seen posing away from Mount Everest, the Namaste England actress was all dressed in casuals with a black top and high-waisted blue jeans. We wish those orange sunnies said, “Steal me now soon”.

Investing in the good old black bag is you doing a favour to yourself. What better than a Fendi bag? The Girl On The Train actress was papped outside a salon in Mumbai in a black jumpsuit from Essé which she styled with classy accessories but her tote bag which again has taken the flight to pretty destinations multiple times costs Rs. 1.3 lakh. It looked impressive here and so were those Balenciaga’s leather mules. That’s the flex we love!

Going on a weekend getaway? Take your bag out for a “funtastic” spin too. She accessorised her look with a leather jacket and joggers with her Rs. 2 lakh worth Louis Vuitton backpack. Backpacks sure got your back enough to amp up your look at all times.

Warm weather needs a cool companion like the Gucci black sling bag. This could be the luxury phone pouch you’ve always wanted. Dressed in a pullover and black pants, she got her shades on that looked fleek. This will suit anything and everything you wear.

Coat your look with swankiness from head-to-toe, that’s a holiday done in style. The globetrotter was seen in a black turtle-neck top which she tucked inside green joggers. She got the layering exceptionally right with a white trench. A matching Gucci mini round shoulder bag priced Rs 1 lakh and sneakers allowed her to put out a stylish look.

Monochrome mania isn’t really interesting without a bag that complements it. Clad in beige high-waisted pants and a sweater made with fleece, she sealed her airport look with a Rs 1,03,839 convertible Givenchy backpack that came in white and black quilted fabric.

Which bag did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

