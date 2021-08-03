8 Times Rubina Dilaik looked like a fairy tale princess in her OTT outfits

Rubina Dilaik is an exceptional actress who is well-known for her works in the Indian television industry. Apart from her acting prowess, her dignified demeanor and strong command over her language had made her people’s favourite in the Bigg Boss 14 house and she won the title, emerging as the ultimate boss lady who knows how to make her way and stand out from the crowd. In her decade-long career, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has had ups and downs in her fashion scale and faced several criticisms on her not-so-great style sense. But Rubina is not the one to shy away from experimenting on anything that she pleases and has generously shared with her fans her gorgeous looks from photoshoots where she looked like a fairytale princess. Here are 8 times the diva proved she can rock any style giving us Disney princess vibes in her OTT outfits.

Looking like Cinderella, Rubina stunned us in a blue ball gown from Vonin. Her dramatic gown featured a corset-styled netted bodice and off-shoulder puff sleeves and gathered layers of netted skirt. She ditched heavy-duty accessories and kept the look minimal with a pair of Bellofox earrings. The powered blue princess gown bore sparkly embellishment over her waistline and on the cups that brought in a luxe touch to her stunning look. She tied her sleek hair back into a ponytail and left tendrils in the front that framed her face.

Rubina dolled up in a pink and blue co-ord set which featured a multi-tiered ruffle tulle skirt and a noodle strap bandeau crop top that bore embossed floral prints and feather details along the sweetheart neckline. She paired her OTT ensemble by designer Adhya with complementing blue earrings from Ebina Jewel.Glossy red lips, mascara laden eyes and a lot of highlighter spiced up her glam look. She rounded off her style by leaving her centre-parted sleek hair open.

Fusing modern design aesthetics in ethnic silhouette, Rubina looked ethereal in Surabhi Gandhi’s designer lehenga. The multi-layered skirt featured floral print and zardozi work while her heavy embellished sleeveless blouse came in pastel shades and featured beaded tassels in the hemline. She added oomph to her princessy look with maroon thigh-high boots that amplified the edginess of her luxe outfit. She set her hair in a gorgeous yet messy style and completed her glam look with shoulder-grazing statement earrings from the brand Dipi.

With the caption ‘Dare to be different’, Rubina Dilaik made our jaws drop in a neon green tulle gown from Maya Culture. Her strapless number featured a bustier bodice and frilled skirt. She added drama to the red-carpet-worthy number with floral headgear. Sharp contours, burgundy matte lips, and shimmery pink-golden eye makeup made her look picture perfect! Her offbeat look gave us Frida Kahlo vibes and we totally adore how the star pulled it off like a true diva.

Wearing a frilly peach coloured top with a black straight skirt, Rubina swept our heart away with her elegant and glamorous look. Flaunting her slender figure, the Date The Ramp off-shoulder number hugged her body at all the right places and the inbuilt white belt cinched at her waist. Her on-point make needs special mention as Rubina looked lovely as the pink makeup palette complemented her stunning outfit. She signed off her look with a sleek hairdo and red lips.

Her straight-outta fairytale look in an embellished white minidress by designer duo Neelam and Esha was a show-stopping number indeed. Her mini dress featured a plunging neckline and a feathered skirt which she matched with her white floral tiara looking like a queen in it. Sparkly golden heels and flawless makeup with lots of blush rounded off her stunning look.

Her flashback picture in a purple bodycon gown that featured a cut-out detail in the front outlined with silver embellishment is straight out of dreams. The mermaid-cut silhouette of her gown suited her figure very well and the sweetheart neckline of the strapless dress and her side-parted curly hairdo gave us 80’s vibes. Rubina looked like a real princess in her elegant purple gown.

Oozing oomph in her royal blue gown, Rubina played with the cool hue matching her eye shadow with her outfit. The corset-style satin gown featured a thigh-high slit and one shoulder frilled detail on her sleeve. Her statement-making gown was designed by Ken Ferns and Rubina completed it with matching stud earrings. She looked stunning as ever in her all-blue princess gown.

