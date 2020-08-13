8 Times Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor set major style goals and showed the world how it’s done

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are definitely a fantastic duo and here our top favourite looks! Check it out

The Pataudi’s have surely made their mark in Bollywood and for as far as we can remember they’ve always been on top of their game when it comes to fashion. From attending awards fuckings in the early ‘2000s to now, attending weddings and reception parties to stepping out with their little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and are definitely here to stay. Even after years in the industry, they’ve managed to remain relevant and while that is a discussion we’d like to have over coffee someday, we’d also like to give their fashion sense the credit here. From Saif wearing coloured leather pants in Dil Chahta Hai to Kareena making a statement in her Patiala pants in Jab We Met to now, the couple making sure all eyes are on them no matter what the event.

Some of their looks definitely make us nostalgic of how far they’ve come and now that they’re all set to welcome Baby Khan 2, we’re more than excited! So, we’re taking this excitement and channelling it into bringing some of our most favourite looks by the couple.

One of our most favourite looks by the couple is from when they attended and ’s wedding reception. Kareena Kapoor wore a gorgeous emerald green gown that showed off her bare back while Saif perfectly complemented her in a black bandh gala and impeccable groomed hair and beard. We love how they let each other shine and do not fight for thunder.

Next up is a look from ’s wedding where they dressed up desi and made quite a lot of heads turn. Bebo wore a pastel pink Anarkali while Saif in true Patuadi style showed in an all-white look. Adding to their style, even Taimur was colour co-ordinated making the family look picture perfect!

Talk about being the royals and they’re always here to make a statement! This regal picture is from last Diwali celebrations and boy do they know how to dress up well!

Even when it comes to dressing down, they know how to make a statement. Saif usually goes for his signature white kurta sets while Bebo kept things simple in pistachio green.

While we’re talking about white attires, it’s difficult not to mention the time when Kareena stole Saif’s kurta set as they matched!

Another iconic look by the power duo was when Saif’s sister, Soha Ali Khan got married and the couple showed the world how it’s done!

Lastly, we’d like to end out admiration for the day with this all-white look as they twinned for an event in the city. Both wore white and looked regal making sure all eyes were on them.

When we talk about Bebo and Saif, it is difficult to miss their impeccable vacation wardrobe. I mean, just look at them!

What are your thoughts about their style? Let us know in the comments section below.

