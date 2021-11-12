8 Times Sara Ali Khan showed how to be an outfit repeater in the most glamorous way

There's definitely a reason or more behind why you give something the 'favourite' status. While it does its thing to please you, it's only natural for you to show appreciation time and again. Like how celebrities repeat outfits like a pro and bring about an edge every time they don something be it with an accessory or another piece of clothing. Sara Ali Khan makes repeating ensembles look perfect and ensures to embrace every bit of glamour while she's at it.

A key lesson to borrow? Cut down on excessively piling up your closets with outfits you may barely wear. Here’s how to wear your heart on your sleeve with all your ensembles you can’t get enough of. Neon never grows old for an enviable reason and the 26-year-old will show you how to be a sucker for one. It was in 2018 when she first wore a cool sleeveless green printed top with black leggings that bore mesh detail and printed stars. She kept her night’s look as easy as possible with pink flip-flops. Sara took it out again in 2019 but styled it with mini black workout shorts instead. A colourful tote and pink shoes wrapped up her sporty look.

Found a kurta you can’t seem to stop liking? Sara shows how to pull it off with a different dupatta game. She was photographed in the airport back in 2018 where she paired the white silk kurta that bore zari work that glorified India’s national flower, lotus. Sara put it together with churidar and a sheer orange dupatta. Juttis sealed it off for Sara. Once a can’t-do-without outfit remains as is and here’s the diva who took it to Manish Malhotra’s residence in 2019. She wore the pretty desi number in a monochrome manner with a dupatta that matched and churidar that looked no different. Sara got that sparkle on with embellished juttis and bangles.

Here’s the Coolie No.1 star proving white is a winner no matter the rain or sunshine. Keeping a colourful and sporty vibe going quite strong, Sara chose a white sleeveless printed top with side knotted detail which she teamed with gym-friendly leggings and flip-flops that stole a little bit of the limelight. A repeat of this was seen in September 2019, when she was spotted with her friend and actor in Kartik Aaryan, Sara opted for the same top but this time she clubbed it with her Puma mini shorts and shoes that looked monsoon-friendly.

When life gives you a pink ethnic outfit, embrace it twice or more. Here’s your lesson in travelling out and hitting the pilates while you go all diva-like. Sara kept it pretty both in 2019 as she donned the all-pink ensemble first as her airport look. It appeared with white prints and silver piping details. It featured a midi-length kurta with half sleeves, a chiffon dupatta that was wrapped circularly, and palazzo pants. She slipped her feet into jelly-like flat footwear which complemented the silver work on her outfit. The next time she wore it, she kept her dupatta loose as she placed it close to her neck and swapped her footwear with embellished juttis.

A shirt that’s as cool as you? Sign up for the one that Sara owns. Her birthday in August 2021 gave her all the princess treatment with paps that waited out to wish her a chocolate cake. The young starlet stepped out in a white cropped shirt that entailed a small evil eye symbol embroidered on the left which she partnered with blue faded distressed jeans that came with frayed hems. A blue crossbody bag and white sneakers finished off her born day's look. We saw a partial replay of this look which she styled with blue denim shorts that comprised distressed details. She kept it effortlessly stylish with flat footwear and a black tote.

What’s more classic than white? If you know Sara, you can guess her favourite colour to be white. Here’s the romper that won her vote. In February 2021, she showed how to take the same outfit out for lunch. Do you want to work a date look? Pick out a white cotton mini number that has an in-built belt and accessorise it up with a checkered red mask and blend it with your quirky sling bag, gold bracelets, and flats. Kit-Kat fans, take notes! As shutterbugs had their cameras ready, Sara was seen dressed up in the same romper which looked extra cute with a colourful mask and blue jelly footwear.

The festive season isn’t here in full force but the Love Aaj Kal makes it seem like a festival is never really over with her everyday desi looks. She took the September flight in a white kurta set which was jazzed up with multiple hues. A colour show we dig and hope you’re ready for it. It consisted of a knee-length kurta, dupatta, and pants that had white lace details. She tied this look together with a colourful mask, bangles that had unconventional tassels attached, and pink juttis. A simple change of footwear can take a look the long way and hence she showed how to ace it the next time with colourful embroidered juttis.

Travel is all about comfort and Sara shows what should be at the top of your mind. In January 2019, the winter season she chose a velvet tracksuit which she combined with a black top that had a silver zipper detail and bright shoes. She left the hooded jacket open here and here’s where it took a spin again at the airport with the zip closed and hoodie on. She wore a white top instead of black, Puma shoes, and a floral mask.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

