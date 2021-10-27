8 Times Sara Ali Khan showed us how to deliver wow looks in crop tops

Your summer closet isn't the only one to crave for crop tops. If you've been in the sartorial rut of jackets and hoodies, send these on a mini-vacation while you prep to give crop tops a new lease of life if you haven't all this while. Seeking something undeniably cute? Sara Ali Khan's crop tops are a stylish sight to behold. Check these out!

The top status of this edit is obviously reserved for the Coolie No.1 actress’ favourite hue, white. To make even the simplest of the outfits look chock-full-of-glam is a lesson she’s equipped herself with. She picked out a well-fitted white cold-shoulder crop top which she teamed with blue denim ripped pants. A black bag and flat footwear completed her look with utmost ease.

Baring that midriff like the chicest babe in town, Sara picked out wide-legged sequin pants which she teamed with a black top that was styled with a front knot that played as a crop top which also had details of a choker-like neckline and asymmetric sleeves. The starlet knew that the pointed-toe gold pumps would hit the nail on the head and here she puts it out with glam.

No matter what season we’re bracing at the moment, yellow is one hue we’re ever ready to see and get our hands-on. Think flowers, outfits, ice creams, candies, and sun, all the vibrant spirit it’s tagged with. Dressed up adorable in white stripe pants decked up with sequin in shades of yellow, black, and blue, she partnered it sweetheart neckline yellow crop top that entailed a front tie-up detail and puffy-looking sleeves. Transparent strappy heels, printed headband, and a silver finger ring sealed the look for the 26-year-old.

An all-white outfit is an absolute joy to look at. It looks so immaculate, it’s won a place on our style radar. Sara’s slightly sheer co-ord set featured a tube top and high-waisted roomy pants which bore circular embroidered patterns that ran all over in a striped manner. We’d see Victoria’s Secret straps which came with the brand name printed on them in blue. She rounded out her OOTN with peep-toe heels and gold accessories.

This super-big fashion chameleon can pull off any outfit. Here’s the time when she hopped back to the 70s. The Love Aaj Kal actress opted for animal printed flare pants which were prettified with sequin in triple hues of pink, black, and gold. She upped the look of her high-waisted pants with a black full-sleeved crop top that had a criss-cross asymmetric hemline. Sara’s outfit is as extra as it can come with all the bling but her pink neon hoop earrings are a wholesome match too!

There’s no look Sara aces without aplomb. All set for a shoot, she was seen serving a lesson in colour-blocking wherein she donned a green trumpet skirt which she complemented with a sky blue crop top. To layer it up with glam, she chose to wear a yellow jacket that featured dramatic sleeves. Her overall look witnessed an extra dose of fun with strappy green heels.

Let’s give it up to the starlet who has many outfit options to serve us with. The days of a bad style game are done, enter eccentric fits. Clad in a zebra printed skirt which brought edge with colourful embellishments. Sara clubbed it with a sleeveless printed top which was tied to a cropped number flaunting her toned abs and how. We got our eyes glued to her peppy pink hair extensions, bangles, and neon orange strappy heels.

For a heavy serving of a sexy look on point, go for denim. The one forever-preferred fabric. For a day out by the beach, Sara opted for a colourful printed crop tee and wore it with mini denim shorts with minute distressed details. Her blue pout made her look like a goth baby and those heart-shaped sunnies looked fab and out of this world.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 9 Times Malaika Arora mastered the art of repeating outfits with uber chic style