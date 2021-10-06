9 Times Alia Bhatt let her PEERLESS earrings speak for herself

Since Navratri is already here, we need to amp our style game with the most statement-making accessory- earrings. Accessories add an extra edge to your outfit. And nothing comes close to earrings. They can add an instant allure either to your OTT looks or even if you are wearing just a plain outfit. Jhumkas, hoops or danglers, glam is what we want to complement our features.

Take for instance. The Raazi star is one of the gorgeous and talented actresses in the film industry. Over time, she has wooed us with her mettle but her fuss-free fashion choices have won our hearts. While her simplistic and elegant choices have managed to steal our attention, her earrings have always spoken the loudest. From sarees to western wear, this bubbly actress knows exactly what goes best with her outfits. So take a look at the times she gave us envy-inducing picks. Get inspired!

Alia picked out an Indo-Western saree from none other than ace designer Sabyasachi. She paired her yellow-green ruffled saree with an off-shoulder blouse but what elevated her look completely are her statement earrings. A mid-parted ponytail with minimal makeup looked superb.

During the promotions of Kalank, Alia chose a simple pair of gold jhumkas that bore pearl detailing to go with her sunshine coloured sharara. Her half-up half-down hairdo elevated her ethnic avatar.

The SOTY actress donned an Ekaya Banaras creation that she accessorised with gold earrings with an ear chain. The earrings totally complimented the red and gold attire and keeping her makeup subtle, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Tassels have grown on us, right? Alia too picked out a pair of tassels to go with her white jumpsuit. Her white floral jumpsuit featured a belted waistline highlighting her petite frame. Hair pulled back to a voluminous ponytail with makeup kept minimal, she decided to go with a pair of peach tassels to add a romantic flair.

Alia looks no less than a stunner in this stunning piece of black lehenga by Shyamal and Bhumika that came with a threaded dupatta. She opted for all things black except for a pair of gold shoulder-grazing earrings. Dewy makeup, smokey eyes and nude lips with oodles of highlighter completed this dreamy look.

Alia looked no less dreamy in a white anarkali suit by Punit Balana. She only accessorised with gold chandbalis and kept subtle with soft pink lips.

The Highway actress donned an Anita Dongre sharara set featuring noodle straps and floral motifs during the Kalank promotions. Complimenting her all-white ensemble, she wore a pair of delicate blue meenakari jhumkas.

For a felicitation ceremony, Alia was seen in this multi-hued saree by Sabyasachi that she teamed with a strappy blouse. She paired this vibrant creation with nothing but a pair of colourful dangler earrings and tied her hair in a low bun. Nonetheless, she looks exquisite.

A classic pair of hoops can never be off the list. Alia just went with simple large hoop earrings to pair with her summery maxi dress. Fuss-free and stylish at the same time.

These are some of the most gorgeous earrings from Alia's collection. Which one did you like most? Let us know in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Kundra brings back summery vibes in a black tee and plaid wrap skirt; Yay or Nay?